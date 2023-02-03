‘The Challenge’: Olivia Gives Her Side of Nelson Breakup; Admits She Lost Feelings

The Challenge rookie Olivia Kaiser previously revealed she “friend-zoned” Nelson Thomas after their fling in Ride or Dies, and he has claimed she broke his heart. She has since opened up about their split and detailed why it didn’t work out.

Olivia Kaiser detailed falling out with Nelson Thomas

Rookie Olivia Kaiser hit it off with veteran Nelson Thomas during The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and both seemed interested in pursuing their connection after filming.

However, things ended up not working out between them, and they have since ended their relationship. He previously detailed where he believed things went wrong between them during a December 2022 appearance on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

She recently opened up about it in her interview with co-stars Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira. During the February 2023 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Olivia explained she initially shied away from getting into a showmance because she didn’t want someone else to get the credit for her success.

However, the Love Island winner ended up crushing on another competitor she refused to name before also falling for Nelson, who she called “amazing” and felt grateful for how “safe” he made her feel.

Olivia admitted she lost feelings for Nelson after his elimination

After a night of drinking, she recalled ending up in his bed, kicking off their fling. Even though Olivia says they genuinely connected and appreciated how he served as a “soundboard” for her, she compared their situation to a “quarantine” and thinks she might have wanted someone to fill her loneliness.

After his exit, Olivia remained in the house for another three weeks, during which she bonded with Aneesa and a few other castmates, causing her to question her feelings for Nelson and eventually lose them.

History ? repeats itself when friends-turned-foes-turned-friends-again, Nelson and Faysal, find themselves going head-to-head in elimination. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ZNYBUsCGzo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 30, 2022

Following her time on the show, the rookie explained she spoke to Nelson but noted he wanted to see her immediately.

However, Olivia pointed out she only cared about her comfort at the time due to a freak accident she had in the finals and wanted her space. According to the Love Island star, Nelson didn’t understand and got upset. While Olivia considers him a “good guy,” she doesn’t believe he is her “person” and confirms she’s currently single.

Nelson has claimed Olivia broke his heart

During his December 2022 Challenge Mania appearance, Nelson refused to talk about the situation before opening up about it on co-star and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast.

He recalled Olivia calling him after the show in which the two talked for hours and believed things were going well after that.

According to the veteran, she invited him to meet her family in Alaska, but it fell through. Even so, he noted he talked with her family on video chat before she reneged on his invitation. Additionally, Nelson claimed they were supposed to meet in Los Angeles but said she never contacted him when she got into town.

According to the Are You the One? star, his Ride or Die teammate Nurys Mateo told him that Olivia wanted to remain single. He also believed her friends researched him online and discovered his previous run-ins with the law and past public relationships, playing a part in her decision to pull back from him. Additionally, Nelson said that Olivia broke his heart and accused her of taking him on an emotional “rollercoaster.” The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.