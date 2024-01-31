More competitors head home in 'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 16. Who's next? Here are spoilers for the episode.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 is here, and the finale is closer than ever. The previous episode showed two strong women heading home after brutal eliminations. And the road to T.J. Lavin’s final isn’t going to get any easier. So, who’s eliminated next? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 16.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 16?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 will continue to shake the game up with the “Conquest” phase of the game. Initially, cast members had to fight to stay in the competition while veteran mercenaries competed against them in eliminations. But the mercenaries are finished entering the game. The main cast members will go head to head in brutal purges to see who makes it through to the final.

So, who heads home next? Two women — Ravyn Rochelle and Zara Zoffany — were defeated in episode 15. According to spoilers from PinkRose, episode 16 features a three-way elimination between Nurys Mateo, Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., and Kyland Young. Nurys wins, sending her showmance with Horacio packing with him. Additionally, Ed Eason was purged.

As for future purges, Michele Fitzgerald is likely the next competitor to leave the game. She will be purged and sent home, according to spoilers.

A clip from episode 16 shows Olivia Kaiser crying over Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 spoilers note that more three-way eliminations are coming. A sneak peek from episode 16 shows the aftermath of Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. and Kyland Young’s elimination against Zara Zoffany. The other competitors look shaken up by Kyland’s demeanor upon his return.

Kyland returns to the house first and doesn’t want to talk about the elimination when he gets back. While the other competitors want to know what happened during the tough elimination, Kyland doesn’t have much to say. Initially, the competitors thought this meant that Horacio and Zara both went home, as they didn’t see Horacio return.

Olivia Kaiser reflects on her ups and downs with Horacio. Throughout season 39, she was worried that he no longer had her back, as she felt that they weren’t nearly as close as they were when they competed together in season 38.

“Not showing Horacio walk up, it shows that he wasn’t selfish,” Olivia says in the clip posted to Reddit. “He did have my back. And I questioned him the whole time, and he never deserved that. And I honestly don’t feel like I deserve a friend like him. In the future, I always will have his back.”

Finally, the other competitors see Horacio walk back to the house, proving he remains in the competition. Nurys Mateo runs up to him and whispers in his ear that the other competitors were happy not to see him return.

The daily challenge involves hand injuries

Another clip from The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 shows the daily challenge harming the competitors’ hands. The challenge, “End of the Line,” involves challengers belaying down a thin rope into the water. The challenger to get down their rope the fastest without falling into the water wins.

The clip shows James Lock falling into the water first, as he whips down his rope too quickly. Unfortunately, his gloves didn’t protect his fingers. He fell into the water with his gloves cut open and multiple wounds on his fingers. Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. also had hand injuries following his run.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

