Another mercenary competes in 'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 6. Who goes home next? Here are the elimination spoilers for the episode.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 has officially introduced the veteran mercenaries into the competition, giving the cast members another barrier to winning the game. In episode 5, Jordan Wiseley entered and took out the hopeful underdog, Ciarran Stott, as well as $10,000 from the prize pot. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge Season 39 Episode 6 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding episode 6.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 6?

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 6 is here, and spoilers indicate another veteran mercenary is coming down to take more money from the pot. So, who heads home in episode 6? Spoilers note that Callum Izzard goes head to head against veteran Devin Walker, and Devin wins, sending Callum home.

Additional spoilers note that Devin absolutely smokes Callum and that the elimination game wasn’t close. This likely means that a puzzle was involved in the elimination, though we can’t say for sure. Devin is the king of puzzles in The Challenge.

Devin is far from the last mercenary we’ll see this season. Spoilers note Kaz Crossley competes on Nov. 29, Kaycee Clark competes on Dec. 6, Tori Deal competes on Dec. 13, Darrell Williams competes on Dec. 20, Laurel Stucky competes on Dec. 27, Cara Maria Sorbello competes on Jan. 3, Brad Fiorenza competes on Jan. 10, and CT Tamburello competes on Jan. 17.

Kaz enters the arena next, and she goes head-to-head with Big T Fazakerley (likely in episode 7).

The game gets ‘personal’ for Nurys Mateo in episode 6

According to The Challenge Season 39 Episode 6 spoilers, two men go head to head next. But drama surrounds Nurys Mateo.

“Before it was game; now, it’s personal,” Nurys says in the preview for episode 6. Then, in the daily challenge, the clip shows Nurys getting into a verbal altercation with another player. The two players covered in sand yell at each other about “playing dirty.”

Nurys hasn’t won The Challenge, but she continues proving she’s a physical and strategic threat in the game. While she’ll likely face eliminations down the road, we expect her to come out on top and continue in future seasons.

Jordan Wiseley spoke about eliminating Ciarran Stott in episode 5

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers indicate who won, and fans watching the show can see how the wins play out. But there’s always more than meets the eye during the eliminations. Jordan Wiseley took to social media after he eliminated Ciarran Stott in episode 5 to talk about what really happened.

Jordan explained that five rounds took place while the show aired just three rounds of their elimination. Jordan won the first round, and Ciarran won the second round. By the third round, the two competitors got into a wrestling match, which was allegedly against the rules. However, production didn’t stop the round, and Ciarran won the third round. Jordan won the fourth round, tying them up for the final round. Finally, Jordan won the fifth round.

“This is super common that reffing and rules get changed in the middle of challenges and eliminations, and it sucks, it sucks for everyone,” he said in the clip posted to Reddit.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

