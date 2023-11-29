'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 7 spoilers are here. Who heads home next? Here's what to expect in the episode.

MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion gets more interesting as the weeks pass. The mercenaries have entered the battlefield during eliminations to take out a core cast member. Last week, we saw Big T Fazakerley rock the field once more, sending a veteran back from where they came from. So, who goes home next? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers for episode 7.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding episode 7.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 7?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 spoilers are in for episode 7, and it looks like another core cast member is sent packing. If it’s a male elimination, Devin Walker likely enters as a mercenary next, sending Callum Izzard home. If it’s another female elimination, Big T Fazakerley will enter the arena once more against Kaycee Clark.

Devin is the master of puzzles and won The Challenge: Ride or Dies. He also competed as a finalist in Rivals III and Spies, Lies, and Allies. If his elimination against Callum involves a puzzle, then Callum barely stands a chance.

As for Big T, she’s been doing quite well this season. She sent Jessica Brody home in the first week, and in episode 6, she sent mercenary Kaz Crossley home in an elimination that involved a tangram puzzle. Unfortunately, Big T’s luck runs out soon, as the infamous Kaycee Clark enters the competition and takes her out during pole wrestle. Given Kaycee’s incredible strength and physicality, we expect to see an easy elimination win for Kaycee.

A preview for episode 7 shows Callum Izzard getting hot and heavy with Michele Fitzgerald

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 7 spoilers note Callum Izzard doesn’t last long in the house. But for his short stint in the show, he’s made a splash — especially with Michele Fitzgerald. Michele and Callum are not the only ones pursuing a showmance this season. Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. are also getting closer in the house, as are Moriah Jadea and James Lock.

“At nighttime, the level of love in this house is amazing,” Callum tells the camera in a clip from episode 7. “I feel like I’m at university all over again. Nurys and Horacio’s relationship really came out of nowhere. There’s no kisses, but let’s wait and see what happens. Horny little man.”

As for Moriah and James, Callum said that Moriah is “slowly falling into James’ hand” despite their differing alliances. “Day by day, he’s just giving her that Essex boy charm.”

Callum added that he’s “head over heels” for Michele and feels his showmance with her helps him socially in the game. “I don’t want to seem sly or sneaky, but I’ve got my fingers in all the pies right now,” he added.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

