‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal and Josh Martinez Have Differing Opinions on if Ashley Mitchell Should Be Allowed to Compete Again

Fans of The Challenge will recall that season 37 featured the disqualification of Ashley Mitchell. Producers kicked her off the show after she said some unknown below-the-belt comments to Josh Martinez. Since the incident, MTV hasn’t given Ashley any callbacks. And apparently, Josh and Tori Deal have differing opinions about whether or not Ashley should be allowed to compete again.

Josh Martinez says he’s never seen his ‘The Challenge’ co-star act that way

During an appearance on Challenge Mania live, Josh was asked about what Ashley said that led to her DQ in season 37. He wouldn’t share her exact words, but he did take the opportunity to point out that MTV missed a huge opportunity.

“Honestly, I’m very disappointed. I love the network, I love MTV — they gave me a huge platform. But they missed an opportunity to show something real. I’ve been on this show five seasons, and I’ve been attacked about everything. The way I talk. The way I compete. Everything. I think it was a missed opportunity for them to show something real,” Josh said.

“Not only that I’ve been through an experience, but it’s something a lot of people go through. The only thing that I would say…I get into it with everyone. I respect the fans saying that ‘Josh f**ked up.’ The fans are not at fault for blaming me. For once, I feel I wasn’t in the wrong. And I feel like they should have shown that.”

The Big Brother alum noted that Ashley “attacked something that a lot of people struggle with,” and it’s “nobody’s business.” He also said that she shouldn’t have “gone that low.”

“I never went to production and I never said kick her out. If anything, Amanda knew I was really concerned about her mental health. Because I’d never seen her like that. I wish her the best and I have nothing but love for her,” Josh added. “I hope she comes back. She’s great for the show…she’s a winner. So bring her back. Nothing but love for her. It was probably one of the hardest things that I went through on the show.”

Tori Deal has a different opinion about Ashley Mitchell competing again

After Josh made it clear he would like to see Ashley return, Tori chimed in to tell the crowd that her co-star is “really sweet” but she disagreed with his opinion.

“[Ashley] made comments that literally offended production. If you offend production you have to understand that you are wrong. You don’t call somebody out for things that are personal to your life. If you don’t know about them, don’t do it,” Tori said.

“There’s a certain liability in this game. This is a game, you are on public television, people see us. You do not get to be somebody else’s story, you don’t get to be the narrator. Josh is his narrator. So no.”

After Josh revealed his take on what went down with Ashley, she responded to his comments on the Most Likely Two podcast. The two-time Challenge winner said that Josh’s words about her coming back gave her goosebumps. The fan reaction showed support for Ashley, plus anger toward Tori for her not wanting Ashley to return.

“Wait …. Are they mad Ashley outed Josh? Just asking because everyone already knows and nobody cares. Seems like they’re reaching for an excuse to get Ashley kicked out.,” one fan wrote.

“Ok so if you ask me why I don’t really f with Tori, THIS is why. Ashley, who very clearly spoke about Josh’s sexuality, was so wrong and shouldn’t be allowed back on the show again but her ex fiancée called a black woman a monkey and even did the gestures,” another fan shared.

The Challenge airs on MTV and streams on Paramount+.