‘The Circle’ Season 5 Fans Call 1 Player ‘Super Creepy’ and ‘Terrible’ After Episode 6

The drama has arrived on Netflix‘s The Circle. After the first few episodes of The Circle Season 5 were pretty tame, fights broke out in the second batch on Wednesday, Jan. 4. And a couple of players were exposed for being deceitful. But one contestant, in particular, is in hot water, and fans want him gone ASAP.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Circle Season 5 Episodes 5 through 8.]

Raven Sutton and Paris McTizic | Netflix

The contestants played a game in The Circle Season 5 Episode 6 where they sculpted their best physical features. Afterward, they uploaded pictures of their artwork to The Circle chat, and others voted for their favorite piece.

Marvin Achi won the competition with a clay molding of his muscular arm. And as a reward for his win, he got to go on a date with the person whose sculpture he voted for — “Tamira,” aka Tasia Lesley.

During their date in the hangout, things got spicy between Marvin and “Tamira.” However, as fans recall, Marvin had previously been flirting with Raven Sutton and called her his queen. But he later said that “Tamira” was his queen, too. And Marvin made it clear to the cameras that his strategy was to play both women so that they could keep him safe. But he didn’t plan on Raven and “Tamira” comparing notes.

At the end of The Circle Season 5 Episode 7, “Tamira” started a group chat with Raven and Sam Carmona to discuss her date with Marvin. And in episode 8, they got into the juicy details. Understandably, Raven was upset and shared her frustrations with “Tamira,” who was shocked that Marvin didn’t tell her about his connection with Raven. They confirmed that they would support one another going forward.

Later, while playing a game where they could anonymously send other players questions, Raven and “Tamira” asked Marvin about him playing the girls. Marvin deflected, and his actions caused him to fall to last place in the rankings. However, the influencers — Chaz Lawery and Tom Houghton — blocked “Sasha,” aka Shubham Goel, instead.

Fans want to see Marvin get blocked in ‘The Circle’ Season 5

After watching The Circle Season 5 Episode 6, fans discussed Marvin’s behavior in a Reddit thread.

“[Marvin’s] just raising red flags to me,” the original poster wrote. “The ‘sneak out from your wife to meet Tamira’ one and just the fact that he weighs all of the women based on their ‘sexiness.’ It gives me — for lack of a better word — the ick. Please tell me I’m not alone on this.”

A Reddit user commented, “You’re def not alone. He’s really become super creepy and treating women as props in the show.”

“He’s been pretty nonstop creepy since day one,” another fan pointed out. “His only concern when it comes to women has only been their looks, and he doesn’t care about anything else. He forgets about a woman the second she’s not right in front of him. Plus, the only girl he wasn’t interested in, he insulted by saying she uses too many filters. He doesn’t view women as people but as objects. That’s creepy behavior.”

Someone else shared, “Besides being a terrible person, he’s also very annoying. Matter of fact, this date was between the two most annoying people in there.”

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” one fan said. “And Marvin is showing us a really misogynistic side of him that truly believes in a side piece while having a ‘Queen’ as his main girl. Frankly speaking, it’s entertaining, but it’s sooo disgusting. He belongs on [Too Hot To Handle]. Complete a-holes that don’t respect women or relationships.”

marvin, watching this hurt. ? but we still love you… xoxo the circle pic.twitter.com/Af88HtdAMb — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 29, 2022

When will the next episodes of ‘The Circle’ Season 5 air on Netflix?

Believe it or not, The Circle fans, we are more than halfway through season 5. Only five episodes remain, but thanks to the preview for the next batch of episodes, we know that the drama is only getting started. Viewers still have to see Raven confront Marvin for his date with “Tamira” and how “Jennifer” uses their new hacker power.

The episode release schedule is as follows:

Week 1, Episodes 1-4: Dec. 28

Week 2, Episodes 5-8: Jan. 4

Week 3, Episodes 9-12: Jan. 11

Week 4, Episode 13, the finale: Jan. 18

So the next four episodes will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 11, followed by the finale a week later on Jan. 18.

The first eight episodes of The Circle Season 5 are now available to stream on Netflix.