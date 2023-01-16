‘The Circle’: Who Will Win Season 5? Fans Share Their Predictions

Only one episode remains in The Circle on Netflix, meaning we will soon learn who wins the reality competition. During the finale, viewers will watch Chaz Lawery block one player, and the final five submit their last rankings. But which profiles will make it to the final five in The Circle Season 5? And who will become the champion and recipient of the $100,000 grand prize?

Raven Sutton | Netflix

Who was blocked in ‘The Circle’ Season 5 Episode 12?

Seven contestants remained going into The Circle Season 5 Episode 12 — Chaz, Raven Sutton, Sam Carmona, Tom Houghton, Oliver Twixt, “Tamira,” aka Tasia Lesley, and “Jennifer,” aka Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis.

Prior to episode 12, “Jennifer” gained hacker powers and took over Chaz’s profile to talk to Sam. They utilized their new ability to throw “Tamira” under the bus in the hopes that she would leave during the subsequent blocking. However, when The Circle revealed there had been a hacker, Chaz and Sam quickly discovered that someone had hacked Chaz’s account to talk to Sam. And they deduced that it was “Jennifer.”

Chaz and Sam confronted “Jennifer,” who readily denied the accusations. However, “Jennifer” later came clean to their bestie Tom, who wanted to protect his alliance.

In The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, players had to submit ratings knowing that whoever came in last place would be immediately eliminated from the game. Tom stayed loyal to “Jennifer” and ranked them first, while Brett and Xanthi chose the strategic route and placed Tom last. They knew it would either be “Jennifer” or Tom leaving, and they wanted to ensure it wasn’t them.

Ultimately, Tom came in seventh place and was blocked from The Circle. Before leaving, he met with “Jennifer” and was shocked to learn that Brett and Xanthi were behind the profile.

And later, Chaz learned that he came in first place during the rankings and had become the super secret influencer. Chaz had to decide to block one more player from the game, and fans will discover his decision during the finale.

he had a guitar, a dream, and all the time in The Circle. ? pic.twitter.com/kowpzBEn4t — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 12, 2023

Fans believe they know the winner

Following the debut of The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, fans gathered on Reddit to predict the winner.

“Who do you guys think is going to win this season?” the original poster wrote. “I think it will be Raven or Chaz, and I’m leaning more towards Chaz. However, I do think Raven stands a really good chance. I think at the finale, it will come down to these two. What does everyone else think?”

A fan commented, “Chaz. Raven and Sam will vote for him still. I don’t see the trio voting strategically even though it would be best for them to do so.”

“Raven and Chaz have been the favorites since the beginning,” one Reddit user shared. “Tamira should’ve went along with the rebellion if she wanted a chance to win this. And I say this as a fan of both Raven and Chaz.”

Someone else said, “I’m guessing Raven just kinda based on her camera time. Started off on camera a lot…then kinda dwindled, now they’re showing her a bit more again where as they’re showing Chaz constantly with all his positivity to distract the viewer. At least this is what I’ve noticed.”

Most fans agree that the winner of The Circle Season 5 is between Raven and Chaz. However, some believe Sam could be a dark horse if the players rate strategically during the finale.

“I think Sam will win,” one fan explained. “I still expect the final rankings to be hella strategic, and Chaz and Raven have both been influencer so many times that I expect them to be ranked low in the end.”

Another Reddit user added, “I also think that if [Sam] reaches out to Tamira like she said she was going to, it’s another vote for her, and possibly from Oliver too.”

When is ‘The Circle’ Season 5 finale?

The Circle fans will see if their predictions are correct when the finale airs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

During episode 13, Chaz will block one contestant, the final five will submit their last ratings and meet for the first time in person, and then host Michelle Buteau will announce the winner.

The first 12 episodes of The Circle Season 5 are now available to stream on Netflix.