Actor Dominic West turned down an opportunity to work alongside his son, Senan West, for the second time on The Crown. The 54-year-old, who reprised his role as Prince Charles in the sixth and final season of the Netflix series about the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, stopped his son from doing the same. Why? Because of the scene where Charles tells 15-year-old Prince William that Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) died.

West forbade Senan from portraying William in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 because he didn’t want to tell ‘a boy his mother has died’

A heartbreaking scene in The Crown Season 6 involves West, as the now-King Charles III, telling his sons, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, that their mother, Princess Diana, played by Debicki, died in a 1997 car accident in Paris, France.

As the actor revealed to the U.K.’s The Times, the scene was the reason he didn’t want his own son, Senan, to reprise his role as William in season 6 after appearing in season 5.

“I didn’t fancy doing the scene at Balmoral, telling a boy his mother has died,” West told the outlet.

“They invited Senan back because he did such a good job,” he added. “But I did slightly balk at that. It was unfair of me because he did want to do it.”

Harry described the moment he learned of Diana’s death from his and William’s father, King Charles III, in his 2023 Spare memoir. It involved a conversation in the early hours of the morning and no hugs or physical contact other than a hand on the knee.

Dominic West’s son Senan played a ‘slightly older’ William in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Elizabeth Debicki and Senan West in ‘The Crown’ Season 5 | Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Senan can be seen as a “slightly older” — West’s words to Town & Country — version of William in the last few episodes of The Crown Season 5. It marked Senan’s first-ever acting role.

West told the publication his son came to be cast in the role of William after the show’s casting agent shared they were having trouble finding someone to fill the role.

Senan submitted a taped audition through his agent and, upon landing the role, got a reminder from his father about his luck. “Do you know how lucky you are? Bloody lucky!” West recalled saying.

He also offered Senan advice, suggesting he “listen, enjoy, and learn” from the actors on set.

‘The Crown’ Season 6 features 4 actors as younger and older versions of William and Prince Harry

Depicting the years 1997 to 2005, the final installment of The Crown sees the now-41-year-old William and 39-year-old Harry played by different actors.

Part I of The Crown Season 6 — episodes one to four — show Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards as young William and Harry before and immediately after Diana’s death.

Meanwhile, Part II, episodes five to 10, have actors Ed McVey and Luther Ford portraying slightly older, young adult versions of William and Harry.

Additionally, Meg Bellamy plays a young Kate Middleton as her and William’s romance blossoms at St. Andrew’s University.

Part II of The Crown Season 6 hits Netflix on Dec. 14, 2023.