‘The Equalizer’: Robyn Remembers Her Late Dad in Flashback Clip [Exclusive]

CBS’s The Equalizer is about to reveal more about Robyn McCall’s past. In “Justified,” the ex-CIA operative turned vigilante gets a tip that could lead her to the truth about her father’s murder. Showbiz Cheat Sheet has an exclusive look at a scene from May 14 episode.

Three decades ago, someone murdered Robyn’s dad during a carjacking. The crime has never been solved. But when a mysterious note leads Robyn to the location of her late father’s car, she has to revisit her painful past to discover who was responsible.

In the clip (via YouTube), an emotional Robyn – played by Queen Latifah – climbs into the passenger seat of her dad’s blue Chevelle SS. She pops open the glove compartment and pulls out a cassette tape, labeled “Daddy’s Jams.” That cues up a memory for Robyn. As Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” plays, she recalls being a teenager and riding in a car with her dad, John McCall (Morocco Omari).

“You hear that? That’s what 450 horsepower sounds like,” he says.

“Wow. I can’t believe she’s finally done,” a young Robyn (Taliyah Whitaker) replies. “I thought she’d never be ready.”

Robyn’s dad tells her he couldn’t have fixed up the car without her help. “Hard work, persistence, and you,” he says.

“Me? I mean, I hardly did anything,” Robyn scoffs.

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in ‘The Equalizer’ | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Robyn clearly had a close relationship with her dad, and it’s easy to see how much of a blow his death would have been for her. Now that she’s got a clue that could lead her to his killer, we know that she won’t let things rest until she finds the person (or people) who are to blame. But will confronting whoever murderered John McCall bring her peace – and at what cost?

‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 finale airs May 21

The upcoming episode of The Equalizer is the last one before the show’s May 21 season 3 finale. In “Eye for an Eye.” Ilfenesh Hadera guest stars as Michelle Chambers, one of McCall’s former CIA colleagues. She’s been found alive and is out for revenge. Her plan? To abduct Dante (Tory Kittles), Harry (Adam Goldberg), and Mel (Liza Lapira). Donal Logue also returns as ex-CIA union chief Colton Fisk, who has experience in dealing with corrupt agents.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.