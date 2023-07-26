Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa will be back on HGTV in early 2024 with a new season of their show, 'The Flipping El Moussas.'

HGTV is betting big on the El Moussas. The network has ordered season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas, which stars Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa.

‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Season 2 premieres in 2024 on HGTV

The Flipping El Moussas follows Tarek and Heather as they renovate homes in Southern California. The first season debuted in March 2023 on HGTV.

The Flipping El Moussas Season 2 will have 14 hour-long episodes, six more than in season 1. It will premiere in early 2024.

In season 2, Tarek and Heather will face fresh challenges, both professionally and personally. They’ve welcomed their first child and are facing strong headwinds in the tumultuous SoCal real estate market. Despite it all, the El Moussas still make time for fun celebrations with their new baby and Tarek’s two kids from his previous marriage to Christina Hall. They also solidify their working relationship in an unpredictable economy.

“The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV’s head of content. “They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride.”

Tarek El Moussa says next season will be ‘bigger and better’

Tarek and Heather can’t wait for fans to see “round 2” of The Flipping El Moussas.

“This is the announcement that so many of you have been asking us for and we’re so excited for you guys to see an even bigger & BETTER season!!!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post after the renewal was announced.

In season 2, the stakes are higher and the homes they are working on are “crazier” than those seen in the first season, the HGTV stars said.

“We’re taking more risks, we’re being even more hands-on with the design of each flip, we’re balancing our businesses with the kids and our newborn baby, and we’re bringing you along for the journey for ALL of the good, bad, or ugly,” they added. “We can’t wait for you guys to see it so stay tuned.”

In her Instagram Story, Heather promised that she and Tarek would be “a lot more hands-on with the design process in season 2,” which they’re “really excited about.” She also said that baby Tristan, who was born in January 2023, would be making his TV debut in the new episodes.

