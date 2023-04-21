‘The House of the Dragon’ Season 2 in Production

Game of Thrones was one of the biggest episodic TV shows of all time. The fantasy world not only broke records for HBO, but it set the stage for a major media franchise that would start immediately after GoT went off the air in 2019. Several spinoff shows were announced, and the first of those shows, House of the Dragon, debuted on HBO in August 2022. The show became a hit, cementing the franchise’s status as a pop culture phenomenon. In short order, a second season was greenlit – and with the recent announcement that the second season has begun production, fans are learning more about what the new season of House of the Dragon will include and when they can expect to see it start streaming on HBO.

‘House of the Dragon’ was a hit for HBO

With fire and blood. Congratulations to the House of the Dragon cast and crew on their Golden Globes award for Best Drama Series, and SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. pic.twitter.com/3ufXAQaRdH — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) January 11, 2023

House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and the battle for succession. Taking place around 200 years prior to the start of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke. With intense emotional drama and unexpected deaths, House of the Dragon made waves from the start.

As reported by Vulture, 10 million viewers across all of HBO’s platforms streamed the premiere episode of the series when it debuted in August. The publication notes that House of the Dragon enjoyed the best opening night for any HBO original series ever. It also went on to win awards and accolades, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama.

Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ is now in production

It's time to return to King's Landing.

Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 11, 2023

The final episode of the first season aired in October 2022 – and ever since, fans have been waiting eagerly for an update regarding the status of the second season. Recently, the production team behind House of the Dragon announced that filming for Season 2 of the fantasy show is now underway. The Hollywood Reporter shared some exciting updates from the set, with showrunner Ryan Condrel announcing that “‘House of the Dragon’ has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.”

Condrel said that “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.” Condal served as a co-showrunner for the early part of the first season, along with Miguel Sapochnik. Not long after the first season started streaming, Sapochnik stepped down from his role, leaving Condal to helm the second season of House of the Dragon.

When will Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ start streaming?

Loyal to the end. pic.twitter.com/Abbog8alnH — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 17, 2023

While fans are thrilled to hear that the second season is now in production, it will likely still be some time before viewers are able to see what happens next for the Targaryen family. There is a high level of post-production work required for House of the Dragon, including extensive special effects. According to Hollywood Life, the show will likely premiere sometime in the summer of 2024. Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, shared a statement after the finale of Season 1, noting “We are beyond proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with Season 1…We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

With the stakes higher than ever, House of the Dragon is sure to bring the drama, and plenty of television magic, when it does finally debut on HBO in 2024.