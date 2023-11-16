'The Masked Singer' Season 10 features Donut hitting the stage for Trolls Night. Who's behind the mask? Fans are convinced it's this star.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 brings Donut back to the stage for Trolls Night. Fans got their first glimpse at Donut during One Hit Wonder Night, and he now returns to sing a chart-topping hit from a fan-favorite boy band. So, who could Donut be? The Masked Singer Season 10 fans feel confident they already know Donut’s identity.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Donut.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who is Donut?

The Masked Singer Season 10 fans are divided over the Donut costume — but they’re confident they know who sings under the mask. According to fans, it has to be The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

Donut’s clue package gives fans plenty to consider when figuring out his identity. “I’ve been really lucky in my career,” Donut states. “I was part of a mega-hit that catapulted me to no. 1. But it also put me in a box, and people only associated me with this one rough and tough flavor.” The clue clip then shows a badge.

Donut continues by stating he’s “well-rounded” despite the typecasting. “And it was my more refined side that helped this country boy get out of dodge,” he continued. Donut is then transported to the big city. “Since I was young, I’ve been a connoisseur of the theater from Chicago to 42nd Street. I’ve been known to pour my heart into a song or two. After the toughest year of my life, getting back to my roots is exactly what I need right now. There is nothing more healing than a stage and a song.”

The clue package also showed Donut looking at LED cowboy boots lit up on a billboard, which judge Ken Jeong thinks has to do with country singing.

Fans think all clues lead to ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider

Donut in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 might’ve done too good of a job with the Donut clue package, as fans instantly knew who he was. The clue package gives several nods to The Dukes of Hazzard, which launched John Schneider to stardom when he played Beauregard “Bo” Duke. Schneider also hit the country billboard charts with his music and has a theater background.

“Without a doubt, the Donut is Bo Duke himself, John Schneider,” a fan on Reddit commented. “The bow and arrow, the badge, the cowboy boots, and the orange and black flag are all nods to The Dukes of Hazzard, which made John Schneider a household name.”

“The cowboy clues, the bow and arrow for BO Duke!” another fan confirmed. “The story about how he was part of something huge (the smash hit The Dukes of Hazzard) and always became known for that one thing. He also was a country singer and was on Dancing with the Stars.” As for having a challenging last year, the same fan noted that Schneider’s wife died earlier in 2023.

A few other fans guessed that Donut could be Tom Jones, Rick Astley, or Kenan Thompson. But given the clues and the confidence of the fans who follow Schneider, it seems likely that Bo Duke is back on stage.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

