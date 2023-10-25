Fans are convinced they know who's singing as Hawk in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10. Here's why they think it's this 'Teen Wolf' star.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with the masks in Group B for Harry Potter Night on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Previously, we saw Tom Sandoval sing as Diver and Michael Rapaport sing as Pickle. Billie Jean King, who sang as Royal Hen, recently went home. So, who is Hawk? Here’s what The Masked Singer Season 10 fans think, according to spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Hawk.]

Who is Hawk in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

The Masked Singer Season 10 saw Hawk enter the competition with the second group of singers, and early spoilers indicate who might be singing under the mask. So, who’s Hawk? Fans believe it’s Teen Wolf actor and child star Tyler Posey.

Posey was twice nominated for a Young Artist Award thanks to his roles in children’s films and TV shows. But his breakout role in MTV’s supernatural drama Teen Wolf launched him to megastardom. Posey played the character of Scott McCall in Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017, and he won a Teen Choice Award in 2012. In addition to acting, Posey played in the band Lost in Kostko, which he helped co-found in 2009.

Clues for Hawk indicate that the singer beneath the mask “grew up pretty fast,” as he often hung out with adults in the “family business.” The clue clip also shows Hawk by the full moon’s light, which likely references Teen Wolf.

“But, around other birds my age, I was super shy, closed off,” Hawk continued in the clip. “I felt alone, like a total reject. Until, one day, I heard a sound that changed my life in the blink of an eye. Heavy guitar chords blaring from my speakers got my teen heart beating. This fast, raw music blew up my world.” Hawk then notes he toured his music and had a great time “being a reject.”

“It’s definitely Tyler Posey,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “The height, voice, and clues all match.”

“Immediately, when they showed the full moon at the start of his clues, I said, ‘Someone who played a werewolf.’ Lol, I was right!” another fan said.

Not ever fan thinks Posey is singing under the Hawk mask, though. And the judges didn’t correctly guess Hawk in earlier episodes. Ken Jeong thought Hawk could be child star Cole Sprouse.

Fans believe he’s unmasked during Harry Potter Night on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Hawk in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Trae Patton/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers indicate that Hawk doesn’t get far in the competition. While fans would love to see the singer make it through Harry Potter Night, it appears he’s unmasked. Whether it’s Tyler Posey singing as Hawk or not, we should find out soon enough.

Rubber Ducky, Diver, Pickle, and Royal Hen were already unmasked. Next, Hawk is unmasked. After Hawk, fans believe Hibiscus faces an unmasking, followed by Cuddle Monster.

For now, we can’t wait to enjoy the masks hitting the stage for Harry Potter Night. The teaser for the episode shows Jenny McCarthy stating that the stage will be “bewitched with bewilderment” as she dresses as Dumbledore for the occasion. And it looks like Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong dress as Hogwarts students. And, of course, Sea Queen performs as the Wild Card in Group B, adding another singer to the mix.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

