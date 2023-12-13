'The Masked Singer' Season 10 Group C finalists sing for their lives in Soundtrack To My Life Night. Here's who likely makes it to the finale, according to fans.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with Soundtrack To My Life Night on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The remaining three masks in Group C will compete for the final spot in the finale, and we can’t wait to see them perform. So, who’s unmasked? Here are The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers regarding who fans think won’t make it past this episode.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who’s unmasked on Soundtrack To My Life Night?

The Masked Singer Season 10 Group C singers take the stage for Soundtrack To My Life Night, which will air on Dec. 13, 2023. Anteater, Candelabra, and Donut are the three remaining singers. According to The Masked Singer spoilers, fans on Reddit suspect Donut will make it through to the finals, leaving Anteater and Candelabra unmasked.

Fans believe that judge Jenny McCarthy may have given away the Group C finalist during an interview. Additionally, another fan on Reddit thinks the answer to who wins Group C was in a video uploaded to The Masked Singer YouTube channel.

“With all this info, I can now confirm that Donut is 100% in the Battle Royale for this episode, so the first elimination for this episode (the sixth-place finisher) will be between Candelabra and Anteater,” the fan explained. “Congratulations to Donut, and I’m looking forward to seeing who he’ll be up against in the Battle Royale this episode.”

A clip from YouTube shows Donut singing “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles for Soundtrack To My Life Night. Fans think it’s a stellar performance.

“I think Donut might’ve just punched his ticket to the finale with this beautiful performance,” a fan commented.

Who’s singing under Candelabra and Anteater masks?

If The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers are to be believed, then fans will see Candelabra and Anteater get unmasked on Soundtrack To My Life Night. And fans think they already know who sings under each mask.

So, who is Candelabra? Many fans suspect R&B star Keyshia Cole sings under the mask, but another popular guess is Tiffany Haddish.

“From a young age, I always had a fire burning inside of me to achieve my wildest dreams,” Candelabra states in her clue package. “At just 12 years old, sitting up in my room, I called performers from my hometown begging them to give me a chance to be on stage. Finally, one said yes, and my career ignited. But that never slowed my hustle. I had to continue to fight hard to keep my flame going. You could say I was burning the candle at both ends.”

As for Anteater, fans are positive it’s John Oates from the pop duo Hall & Oates. His clue package gives him away.

“I’ve had a long career, but I’ve had to learn the hard way that fame isn’t everything,” Anteater says. “Sure, it got me the houses, the sports cars, R-O-C-K-ing on the yachts with the glitterati. But, at the height of my success, fame took its toll. I fell into some bad business deals. My personal life was a mess, and, worst of all, I lost my sense of self.” He then notes that after getting away, he built his “dream house” and started a family.

When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 finale?

Once The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Soundtrack To My Life Night, the finale follows shortly after. The finale airs on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans will see the finalists from Groups A, B, and C battle it out to see who wins the season. The Group A and B finalists are Cow, Gazelle, and Sea Queen. And we’ll find out if fans are correct about the Group C finalist.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

