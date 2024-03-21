Who is Spaghetti and Meatballs in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11? Fans think early clues point to this well-known foodie.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 is here, and fans are excited to see the Group C singers take the stage. The singer under the Spaghetti and Meatballs costume garners plenty of attention due to the whacky and unique costume concept. So, who’s singing under the mask? Fans feel sure it’s this star.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers regarding Spaghetti and Meatballs and Group C singers ahead.]

Who sings as Spaghetti and Meatballs in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11? Fans think it’s this foodie

Spaghetti and Meatballs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 11 is bringing some of the most unique costumes to the stage that fans have seen yet, and viewers are excited to hear Spaghetti and Meatballs on Billy Joel Night.

Spaghetti and Meatballs is one of four masks debuting with the Group C singers, and his costume features a spaghetti face in the shape of a mustache. Spaghetti and Meatballs has meatballs for eyes, and he wears a red chef’s hat, kitchen gloves, and plaid pants under a white chef’s coat. When this mask takes the stage, fans will be transported to an Italian restaurant, as restaurant tables, chairs, and images of Italian food surround him.

Before the Group C singers sing their first song of the season, fans don’t receive many clues regarding their identities. However, many viewers on Reddit think they know who Spaghetti and Meatballs is. The most popular guess ahead of “Billy Joel Night” is MasterChef judge Joe Bastianich. Bastianich is Italian and known for posting his music on YouTube. He’s also known as one of the toughest judges on the Fox food series.

“Spaghetti is around Nick’s height, and Joe is 1.83 meters tall, like Nick [Cannon],” a fan wrote on Reddit. “He is half-Italian, and what’s a famous dish in Italy? Spaghetti! So, Joe Bastianich, welcome to the show.”

“And he’s in the Fox pipeline, so it all works out,” another fan commented on the Bastianich guess.

Ken Jeong thinks Spaghetti and Meatballs sounds precisely like Billy Joel

An early clip from The Masked Singer Season 11, “Billy Joel Night,” shows Spaghetti and Meatballs singing the Billy Joel classic, “Only the Good Die Young.” Spaghetti and Meatballs fully embraces the Italian theme with the Italian restaurant set and backup dancers eating Italian food.

The panelists seem impressed by the singer. They’re on their feet as Spaghetti and Meatballs bounds across the stage and hits the notes. In the preview for the evening, Ken Jeong says he believes the singer sounds exactly like Billy Joel himself.

“Oh my God, he sounds like Billy Joel!” Jeong says to Jenny McCarthy, who looks completely surprised by Spaghetti and Meatballs’ voice.

Spoilers from fans indicate that this mask might not make it past ‘Billy Joel Night’

While Spaghetti and Meatballs has one of the most exciting costumes thus far in The Masked Singer Season 11, fans shouldn’t get too used to seeing him on stage. Unfortunately, according to an early spoiler posted by a Reddit fan, this singer is likely the first to be unmasked out of the Group C singers.

“Clock, Lizard, Poodle Moth, and Spaghetti and Meatballs all will perform,” the fan wrote. “Lizard and Spaghetti and Meatballs are in the smackdown, while the other two are safe. Spaghetti and Meatballs will be eliminated, and Lizard will be safe.”

Fans will have to watch the episode to see if it shakes out the way the spoilers indicate.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.