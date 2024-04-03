'The Masked Singer' Season 11 Group C finalists -- Lizard, Clock, and Poodle Moth -- take the stage for 'Shower Anthems Night.' Who's unmasked?

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with the Group C finals on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Earlier in the season, fans saw Clock, Lizard, Poodle Moth, and Spaghetti and Meatballs take the stage in Group C. The wild card, Sir Lion, was introduced later. Now, only three masks remain. Who’s unmasked next? Here are The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the Group C finals.]

Who’s unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Group C finals?

The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 5 features the Group C finals for “Shower Anthems Night,” and fans can’t wait to see the final three singers belt out their best notes. Fans have seen Clock, Lizard, Poodle Moth, Spaghetti and Meatballs, and Sir Lion take the stage. While Spaghetti and Meatballs and Sir Lion were unmasked, Clock, Lizard, and Poodle Moth remain.

A preview for “Shower Anthems Night” shows the final three Group C masks singing their favorite shower tunes. Clock sings “Respect” by Aretha Franklin while panelist Robin Thicke tells the cameras to “put some respect on my clock.” The preview also states that fans will see a double elimination, meaning only one Group C mask will move forward. However, the Ding Dong, Keep It On Bell might come into play.

So, who’s unmasked during “Shower Anthems Night?” Fans seem confident that Lizard will remove his mask and reveal his identity on Wednesday, April 3.

“Lizard is 100% eliminated in this episode,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “No mistake at all; he is eliminated. Poodle Moth is not eliminated in this episode. She could be saved by the bell even though it most likely isn’t used in this group, but she IS NOT eliminated.”

Does the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell come into play?

The Masked Singer Season 11 fans feel confident that the Group C finals end with Lizard’s unmasking. However, they’re divided on whether they believe the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell will be used during “Shower Anthems Night.” If the bell is used, one of the final two Group C masked singers will be saved and pushed forward in the competition. However, the panelists can only choose to use the bell once in the entire competition, so they must choose wisely.

Fans on Reddit think there’s evidence to support that panelist Rita Ora rings the bell and saves Clock during the Group C finals. Other fans believe that Ora’s outfit matches what she wore during the Group B finals. This means she rings the bell for Group B masks. Gumball, Beets, Miss Cleocatra, Afghan Hound, and Seal (wild card) sang for Group B.

“I’m afraid we might be seeing the end of Clock, as Rita uses the bell in her Group B Finals outfit,” a fan noted on Reddit.

“This is really confusing because I swear I saw another background for Clock somewhere,” another fan wrote. “But we know Rita uses the bell in Group B for either Gumball or Seal, so I’m saying Lizard and Clock will be eliminated, leaving Poodle Moth to make the quarterfinals.”

Fans think they know who sings under the Lizard mask

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Group C finalist Lizard | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C finals will likely show Lizard unmasking. So, who sings under the mask? Early guesses suggest Sisqó, a well-known American singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, and actor.

“Some people may label me a ‘ladies’ man, the bad boy type in Billy Joel songs,” Lizard says in his clue video. “But that’s not the real me. And despite some of my better-known hits, I tend to see people for who they are on the inside.”

Additional clues involve the “love of his life,” whom he called an “uptown girl” in early clues.

“I told her that I thought she was pregnant, and it turns out she was,” he said. “I promised right then to change my ways.” Lizard shows a Christmas ornament. “Now, my whole world is all about being a good husband and a cool dad.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.