‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Axolotl? Early Predictions Include Pop Queens

Two new masks will join the competition on The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6, “Country Night” — and one of them is already a fan-favorite, thanks to their cute costume. Axolotl is a pink salamander with a huge head and eyes who wears a pink sequinned jacket. The costumed celebrity’s vocals and clues have yet to be revealed, so it’s anyone’s guess who is behind the mask right now. However, some fans of The Masked Singer have shared their first impressions of Axolotl.

Axolotl on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox

Axolotl and Macaw face off against Fairy in Country Night on ‘TMS’

Last week, Fairy came out on top in the Battle Royale against Jackalope, who turned out to be Lele Pons. So, Fairy moves on to the final night of group two performances on The Masked Singer Season 9 tonight, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. She’ll go up against Axolotl and Macaw, another brand-new mask.

This evening’s theme is “Country Night.” In a preview for the episode, TMS teased a “buck wild” night with host Nick Cannon and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong dressed in their best cowboy or girl attire. The clip also showed Thicke revealing he doesn’t know what an axolotl is. In another snippet, Scherzinger said Macaw could be her “new favorite,” so fans could expect to hear a talented vocalist.

Interestingly, another moment in the preview showed Cannon saying a revealed celebrity is “family.” However, it’s unclear if he’s talking about Fairy, Macaw, or Axolotl. If the person isn’t related to Cannon by blood, perhaps they’re someone he worked with on another show or someone who frequents TMS, like Joel McHale.

Who is Axolotl on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans have shared their first impressions

#AxolotlMask is coming to your screens TOMORROW! ? Tune in at 8/7c on @FOXTV for an all-new #TheMaskedSinger. pic.twitter.com/rNjyMcmsIk — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 21, 2023

At the time of this writing, we don’t know much about Axolotl. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from putting in several guesses. On a YouTube video of the costume, some fans called out pop queens and princesses like Ariana Grande or Christina Aguilera. Others commented alt-pop singer Melanie Martinez or actor/comedian Niecy Nash.

Even more guesses poured in over on Instagram. One fan wondered if Axolotl could be drag queen Trixie Mattel, who dabbles in country music and does a great Dolly Parton impression. Others called out legends like Reba McEntire, Paula Abdul, and Diana Ross.

Who got unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Plenty of big stars have been revealed so far on The Masked Singer, and there are plenty more to come. Here are the unmaskings so far in season 9:

Gnome: Dick Van Dyke

Mustang: Sara Evans

Rock Lobster: Howie Mandel

Night Owl: Debbie Gibson

Polar Bear: Grandmaster Flash

Wolf: Michael Bolton

Jackalope: Lele Pons

Squirrel: Malin Akerman

With Season 9’s new Ding Dong Keep It On bell, one singer can be saved from elimination in each group in addition to the overall winner of that group. So, the quarterfinalists right now, whose identities are still a mystery, are Medusa, California Roll, and Gargoyle. Stay tuned to see who else makes it to the final rounds.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.