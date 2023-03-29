‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Doll? Fans Guess It’s a Twisted Sister Singer

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 features two new masks in ’80s night. So far, the season’s unmasked an array of talented singers. And Doll, Scorpio, and Moose will now hit the stage for The Masked Singer ’80s night to see who will move forward. So, who is Doll? Here’s what fans think.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 7 brings 3 new masks to ’80s Night

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 contestant Doll | Fox via Getty Images

Three new masks hit the stage for ’80s Night. The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 features Moose, The Doll and Scorpio, and the judges can’t wait to hear the voices of the three new singers.

The preview shows the judges dressed appropriately for the theme. Jenny McCarthy crowd surfs while wearing a pink tube top and shiny, tight bell bottoms, and Nicole Scherzinger teased her hair for the occasion. Given the episode’s context, fans can anticipate the three new masks singing hits from the ’80s. And it looks like Ken Jeong might give another lackluster guess.

“Don’t boo!” he shouts to the crowd seemingly after giving a guess that nobody agrees with. “Stop it!”

The preview also shows that McCarthy might know one of the singers quite well. “I had a poster of you on my bedroom wall,” she tells one of the singers after an unmasking.

The episode features guest stars like Young M.C., Donnie Wahlberg, and Erik Estrada.

Who is Doll? Fans think it’s this Twisted Sister singer

The show’s Instagram posted a photo of Doll on March 28, 2023. The post shows Doll wearing a form-fitting purple dress, a purple hat with skulls and feathers, and missing an eye. “#DollMask is ready to bring the house down tomorrow night!” the Instagram post reads. Many series fans believe the singer under the Doll mask is a man because of the singer’s height.

Several early guesses were for Billy Porter, a pop vocalist who’s also known for his Broadway performances in shows like Grease and Smokey Joe’s Cafe. But the most popular guess ahead of the episode airing is Dee Snider. A clip posted to Twitter shows Doll performing “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds, and fans are confident that the voice comes from the lead singer of Twisted Sister.

“OK, that is 100% Dee from Twisted Sister,” a fan commented.

“If this is Dee, I’m going to flip,” another fan wrote.

Who has been unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 brings Doll, Moose, and Scorpio to the stage for ’80s night. So, who is Doll?

Fans will discover if Doll gets unmasked in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7. So far, 10 celebrity singers have been unmasked this season.

Dick Van Dyke competed as Gnome, Sara Evans was Mustang, Howie Mandel was Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson was Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash was Polar Bear, Michael Bolton was Wolf, Holly Robinson Peete was Fairy, Lele Pons was Jackalope, Malin Akerman was Squirrel, and Alexa Bliss was Axolotl.

Fans still want to know who sings as Medusa, Gargoyle, California Roll, and UFO.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.