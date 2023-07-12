Ree Drummond, better known as 'The Pioneer Woman,' doesn't want her kids to have gender reveals or graduation parties for their kids. Here's why.

Food Network fans know and love The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. Drummond accidentally became a country woman after falling deeply in love with her cowboy husband, Ladd Drummond. Together, they have five kids. And Ree explained why she never wants her kids to have gender reveal parties when they decide to also have children.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond said she doesn’t want her kids to have gender reveal parties

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has five kids — four of which she gave birth to, and one she and Ladd Drummond adopted much later in life. Alex Drummond is 25, Paige Drummond is 23, Bryce Drummond is 20, Todd Drummond is 19, and their adopted son, Jamar, is also around the age of 20. Essentially, the kids grow up fast.

While speaking to the I’ve Had It podcast, Ree shared her opinions on gender reveal parties. “I have two daughters who are Gen Z, and they’re, you know 25, and 23, and I’m onto them,” she said. “And I will not allow them to have gender reveal parties.” She also noted that she doesn’t want her kids to have graduation parties for their children.

“But here’s the thing that I was thinking about graduation parties for kindergarteners and first graders — the generation now that is having children is not aware that that was not happening when we were growing up,” Ree continued. ” … They don’t know that there’s another way. We need to show them another way. So, my responsibility is to go through my daughters to change the world.”

Ree Drummond’s daughter, Alex Drummond, got married in May 2021

Fans keeping up with The Pioneer Woman know Ree Drummond’s oldest child, Alex Drummond, tied the knot in May 2021. Alex and her now-husband, Mauricio, got engaged in August 2020, and they had their wedding on the Drummond ranch the following year.

On May 1, 2022, Ree wished her daughter a happy anniversary. “Can’t believe it’s been a year,” Ree captioned the post that showed Alex and Mauricio blissfully dancing on their wedding night. “‘Twas a special, special night we will never forget. Happy first anniversary, Alex and Mauricio!! Love you both so much!”

It’s unclear if Alex and Mauricio plan on having kids. Considering Alex is from a big family and she’s the first of her siblings to tie the knot, this could sway her in either direction. There’s no doubt her famous mother has advice for her if she does plan on having children of her own.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ has advice for getting her kids to get along through the years

Fans love The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s recipes, but part of the charm of her show and blog is learning about her family life. Ree has some advice for parents who have kids who don’t get along, too.

“I don’t get too involved in refereeing because they kind of have to learn to figure it out,” Ree shared during an Instagram Live segment in November 2020. “But for, like, really bickering and fighting, I just order them to stop.”

Paige Drummond joined Instagram Live, too. “Or hug!” the daughter added. “She makes us hug and shake hands.”

“Yes, or hug,” Ree noted. “I make them hug a lot, because that actually diffuses it.”

Once Ree’s daughters left the house, she reported there was less hugging and more handshaking amongst the boys. Jamar and Bryce are only a month apart in age, and their close ages occasionally led to conflict when they both lived at home. Ultimately, she wrote in her book, Frontier Follies, that she made Bryce and Jamar shake hands often to keep the peace.

