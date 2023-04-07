The Unlikely Way ‘Frasier’ Led to the Development of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

Frasier and Everybody Loves Raymond are two very different shows. While both aired in the 1990s and early 2000s, they appeared on different networks and largely appealed to different audiences. Their subject matters were distinct, too. Frasier followed a radio psychologist as he navigated an upper-crust life in Seattle. Everybody Loves Raymond focused on Ray Barone and his extended family in New York. Still, the two shows have an unlikely connection. In fact, Frasier is partly responsible for getting Everybody Loves Raymond off the ground in a roundabout way.

A spec script for Frasier led to the development of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

While Frasier and Everybody Loves Raymond were two different shows, a spec script for one led to the development of the other. Phil Rosenthal, the co-creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, sat down with the Television Academy in 2005 to discuss his work and rise to fame. In the interview, he explained exactly how he connected with Ray Romano in 1995 to develop the series.

Rosenthal explained that he was looking to move his writing career along in the early 1990s but needed to pen a new script to get the ball rolling. Despite working on Coach, he wrote a script for Frasier, hoping to garner the team’s attention and propel his career forward. While his Frasier script never made it onto the acclaimed show, that script led to the development of Everybody Loves Raymond.

According to Rosenthal, the script fell into the hands of someone at Worldwide Pants, the production company owned by David Letterman. That executive decided Rosenthal should meet Ray Romano, whose one set on The David Letterman Show impressed the production company so much that they signed him to a development deal. Rosenthal and Romano met up at a California deli and connected over their family lives. The rest is pretty much history, although Rosenthal admits, after all these years, that he still doesn’t know if he was Ray Romano’s “first choice.”

Phil Rosenthal and Ray Romano’s family lives became the inspiration for the show

Rosenthal and Romano’s common ground as family men helped lead to the development of Everybody Loves Raymond. Their families and stories often ended up on the show. In a 2005 interview, Rosenthal revealed that about 90% of the show’s storylines were based on real-life experiences. The fights, the hijinx, and even the sweet moments were largely developed out of an experience Rosenthal, Romano, or the writing staff had. Rosenthal once admitted that his mother’s reaction to his gift was the inspiration behind Marie Barone freaking out over Ray gifting her with a fruit of the month club membership.

Romano and Rosenthal’s families even appeared on the show. Rosenthal’s wife, Monica Horan, took on the role of Amy MacDougal, Robert Barone’s on-again-off-again girlfriend. The couple’s son, Ben Rosenthal, appeared as a neighborhood kid in one episode. Romano’s daughter Alexandra Romano portrayed Molly, a friend of Ray Barone’s daughter, Ally. His twin sons, Matthew and Gregory Romano, also appeared as extras. Romano’s youngest son, Joseph Romano, did not take on a role.

Everybody Loves Raymond ended over a decade ago, but the show remains beloved. Part of its appeal is likely the relatable nature of the storylines. It is the series that made Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal’s careers. Who’d have thought a spec script for Frasier could have been responsible for all that?