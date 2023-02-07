‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Reportedly Not Getting Along With Co-Hosts

Alyssa Farah Griffin is one of the new co-hosts of The View. Griffin joined the ABC talk show during its 26th season. Yet, the star is already at the center of behind-the-scenes drama rumors.

Who is ‘The View’ co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin?

Griffin has become a TV personality thanks to The View. Long before her TV career, the California native was involved in politics. Griffin is a conservative and wrote for many right-wing websites; she also served as an associate producer on The Laura Ingraham Show.

She would later work as Press Secretary for Mark Meadows and was appointed Communications Director for the Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2017, she began working as Press Secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. She would later be promoted as Press Secretary to the Department of Defense.

In April 2020, Griffin was appointed as the White House Director of Strategic Communications. However, Griffin’s tenure would last less than eight months before resigning in December 2020. After leaving office, Griffin worked as a political contributor for CNN and made guest appearances on The View. In September 2022, Griffin signed as a permanent co-host for the show’s 26th season.

Alyssa Farah Griffin reportedly is not getting along with her co-hosts

The View has become famous for its onscreen and offscreen drama. After the drama with Meghan McCain, the show thought things would be calmer now. However, more chaos might be brewing.

Griffin is only four months into her tenure, and rumors are already swirling about her. According to RadarOnline.com, Griffin reportedly doesn’t get along with her co-hosts. One source claims that Griffin stays on her phone during commercial breaks to avoid interacting with her co-hosts.

While Griffin has had on-air squabbles with her co-hosts, Sunny Hostin is the one that Griffin doesn’t get along with the most. According to one source, Hostin’s absence from the Jan. 19 episode changed Griffin’s behavior. The source claimed that “Alyssa seemed a lot more carefree and happy during commercial breaks.”

On-air arguments are a common theme on The View. The panel get into heated political debates during the Hot Topics segment. With Griffin being a conservative, her opinions clash with those of her liberal co-hosts.

Griffin gets into many clashes with Hostin, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Whoopi Goldberg. In October 2022, Griffin and Goldberg butted heads in a debate over whether kids should’ve remained in school during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following months, Griffin confronted Hostin about her comment that white Republican women were like cockroaches.

The on-air arguments are far from over. As tensions arise onscreen, one has to wonder if it’ll lead to more backstage drama. If so, will Griffin’s days on the ABC chatfest be numbered?