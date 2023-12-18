How much is Niall Horan paid to coach in 'The Voice' Season 24? It might be a lot less than the other 3 coaches this season.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues with the finalists. Fans can’t wait to see which coach comes out on top. This season, viewers have had the chance to watch Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire go head-to-head with their teams of talented singers. And it appears that Horan makes less money than the rest of The Voice coaches. Here’s how much he makes.

Niall Horan is likely the lowest-paid coach in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Niall Horan is a coach in The Voice Season 24 alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and newcomer Reba McEntire. The One Direction singer started with The Voice in season 23 and won, making an early name for himself as a tough coach to beat. Fans were delighted to see the Irish singer return for season 24. But it looks like he didn’t necessarily receive a pay bump after his inaugural season.

So, how much does Horan make on the show? He reportedly receives between $8 million and $11 million per season from NBC. But Stefani, Legend, and McEntire all likely get paid around $13 million per season.

Legend coached The Voice from seasons 16–22, and he returned for season 24. With his experience, it makes sense that he’d bring home $13 million per season. As for Stefani, she also has a lot of experience as a coach. She stepped in during seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22.

McEntire is a newcomer in season 24, making her high price surprising. However, considering her status as the queen of country music, we shouldn’t be too shocked to hear she’s earning the big bucks to stand in for Blake Shelton.

Will Niall Horan return to coach in future seasons?

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend in ‘The Voice’ Season 24 | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

We enjoy watching Niall Horan coach The Voice Season 24, especially after winning the previous season. So, will fans see him in season 25?

Horan will take at least one season off and allow Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper to return as coaches. Newcomer country duo Dan + Shay are also stepping in as coaches for season 25. Horan’s busy schedule prevents him from making music and filming reality TV simultaneously, so he’s temporarily stepping away.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are excited to join as the show’s first-ever duo coaches. “We’ve never been more excited for anything in our entire lives,” Smyers says in a clip posted to The Voice Instagram.

“Listen, people have been asking, ‘Is it two chairs? Is it one?’” Mooney added, answering a fan question. “It’s two chairs, but one button.”

Blake Shelton said Gwen Stefani continues to coach on the show because of the money

The Voice Season 24 fans miss seeing Blake Shelton as he exited the series following season 23. While his wife, Gwen Stefani, is currently coaching, she’ll also take some time off after the current season. As for why Stefani continues to coach after Shelton’s departure, Shelton said it’s all about the money.

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time,’” Shelton joked with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

This article was originally posted by The Sun.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.