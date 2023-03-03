‘The Young and the Restless’: Christian LeBlanc Thinks Victor Newman Is a ‘Seminal Father Figure’ to Michael Baldwin

The Young and the Restless has featured many popular characters since it began in 1973. But easily one of the most iconic is Victor Newman, played for more than 40 years by the legendary Eric Braeden. Victor’s impact on the show and the other characters is immeasurable. And even co-star Christian LeBlanc says his character, attorney Michael Baldwin, looks up to Victor as a “seminal father figure.”

Christian LeBlanc joined ‘The Young and the Restless’ in the 1990s

LeBlanc debuted on The Young and the Restless in November 1991, playing Michael Baldwin until 1993. But after a few years, the actor returned in 1997 and has remained in the role ever since. In April 2005, LeBlanc also briefly took his character to As the World Turns, another CBS daytime soap. That series concluded in 2010.

However, LeBlanc started his soap opera career on As the World Turns. From 1983 to 1985, he played Kirk McColl on that show. The actor also appeared in several episodes of the primetime crime drama In the Heat of the Night and made guest appearances on Diagnosis: Murder and Guiding Light. But LeBlanc has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on The Young and the Restless.

Christian LeBlanc explains why Michael Baldwin admires Victor Newman

LeBlanc recently discussed his Y&R character in-depth with Soap Opera Digest. And when it comes to which character Michael Baldwin admires, the actor had a surprising answer.

“I think [Michael admires] Victor, in a lot of ways, because of his dedication to his family and his willingness to do anything for them,” LeBlanc told Soap Opera Digest. “Victor is such a seminal father figure to Michael because there’s a father who would never beat his own son and would do whatever it takes to protect his family.”

Throughout their various dealings, Victor and Michael have established an implicit trust. So it makes sense Michael would view the Newman family patriarch as a father figure after all this time.

‘The Young and the Restless’ has ranked 1st in the ratings for decades

Even though times have changed, The Young and the Restless continues to perform well. The show has decades of history as the number-one daytime soap opera. And as it stands now, it remains one of only three still on the air, alongside its spinoff The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital. Not bad for a show with a 50-year history.

The constantly evolving character relationships — such as that between Michael and Victor — are a huge part of what keeps fans coming back for more. And if The Young and the Restless can stay true to that formula, fans will undoubtedly look forward to the show’s continued dominance.