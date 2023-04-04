‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Jeremy Double Crosses Phyllis

Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) is everyone’s new favorite bad boy on The Young and the Restless. Jeremy’s arrival has turned Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) life upside down. But it’s Jeremy’s partnership with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) that has Genoa City buzzing.

The Young and the Restless cast I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Jeremy Stark and Phyllis Summers team up on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Phyllis’ obsession with taking down Diane led her to bring Jeremy to town. Jeremy is Diane’s ex-boyfriend, whom she helped get arrested for money laundering. Phyllis hoped Jeremy’s arrival would get everyone to realize Diane wasn’t the squeaky clean girl she pretends to be.

However, Phyllis’ plan backfired. After learning about Diane’s past with the dangerous Mr. Stark, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) vows to protect her. Jack and Diane framed Jeremy for stealing Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace.

But Jeremy’s jail stint wasn’t long, and he was free to roam around Genoa City. Jeremy’s quest for revenge against Diane led him to Phyllis. The redhead was unraveling as Diane continued to play the victim while Phyllis was the villain.

Phyllis decided to team up with Jeremy to burn Genoa City to the ground, and they made an impact.

Jeremy Stark helps Phyllis Summers fake her death

Phyllis thinks she’s lost everyone, thanks to Diane. Jack is engaged to the former architect, while Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) continues taking Diane’s side in the battle. Phyllis needs everyone to realize she’s right about Diane, which is why she and Jeremy carry out a diabolical plan.

The Young and the Restless couple chooses the bicentennial gala to launch their plan. After Phyllis faints, she’s rushed to the hospital while Jeremy stays behind worrying about his “wife.” Things go from bad to worse when Phyllis’ ambulance crashes and goes up in flames.

Luckily, an EMT survives and tells Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) that Phyllis mentions poison. He also recalls Diane taking her ring from Phyllis before she was wheeled out of the club. The duo’s plan to frame Diane for Phyllis’ death is working. But will it be one Phyllis will regret?

The couple’s plan takes a dangerous turn on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Summer, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), and the rest of Genoa City gather to mourn Phyllis. The redhead wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to spy on her funeral. However, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jeremy puts his foot down.

Shocking news devastates Genoa City. ? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XzSycuDWJc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 2, 2023

They must stick with their plan, and Phyllis wandering around in disguise will blow everything up. While Phyllis is a strong-willed woman, she might have met her match in Jeremy. Although Jeremy is helping Phyllis get revenge on Diane, she’ll begin to question his motives.

Phyllis was dismissive of the idea Jeremy was dangerous, but she’ll see his sinister side emerge. Jeremy could threaten Summer or Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez) if Phyllis doesn’t stick with the plan. Or Jeremy could secretly be working with Diane and is holding Phyllis captive as a favor to his ex-girlfriend.

Whatever happens, Phyllis will regret her deal with Jeremy.