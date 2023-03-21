‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Amanda Returns to Settle Unfinished Business

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) returns with a chip on her shoulder. It’s been four months since Amanda’s heartbreaking departure from Genoa City. But the lawyer returns for an important task involving her ex-boyfriend Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Chances are the exes won’t be pleased to see each other.

Why did Amanda Sinclair leave ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Amanda was a vital character on The Young and the Restless, who debuted in September 2019. She’s the long-lost twin sister of Hilary Curtis (Morgan) and the new love interest of Devon. Amanda’s family grew when see was reunited with her birth mother Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey) and half-sister Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).

By the summer of 2022, Amanda’s screentime had diminished. The explanation for her absence was she was caring for an ill Naya in Virginia. Amanda returned to Genoa City in November 2022 to the shock of her life. Amanda and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) walked in on Devon and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) having sex.

Once alone with Devon, Amanda unleashed her fury over his infidelity. Then in an emotional moment, she broke up with Devon, then moved to Virginia to care for Naya.

Amanda Sinclair returns for Devon Hamilton and Lily Winters’ legal battle

Amanda’s departure was due to Morgan’s desire to pursue other projects. However, the actor teased a few returns were possible. With the show’s 50th anniversary approaching, Amanda is one of the many characters returning. As expected, she’s back to cause drama.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Amanda represents Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) during her lawsuit with Devon. Lily wasn’t afraid to play hardball when it came to protecting Chancellor-Winters. However, she has doubts as the court date nears.

Although Lily tries to make peace with Devon, Amanda puts the kaboosh on it. Amanda is a scorned woman and she wants Devon to suffer for the pain he caused her. What better way than to demolish him in court.

Devon Hamilton tries to make peace with his ex on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Devon isn’t he only one who’ll feel Amanda’s wrath. During her visit, Amanda’s bound to run into Abby. Miss Sinclair won’t be happy to learn Abby and Devon are now a couple. Abby and Amanda will have harsh words, and it might lead to an epic catfight.

Meanwhile, Devon tries to smooth thins over with his tempermental ex-girlfriend. Devon will apologize to Amanda for cheating on her. Yet, one must wonder if Devon genuinely means it or is he using Amanda to score points in his court battle.

Amanda is a strong and determined woman set on hurting Devon. She thought he was her true love, and he broke her heart. The two didn’t end on the best of terms before her deparutre. But will her return and his aology put them on friendly terms?