‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for March 2023

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 2023 reveal new shakeups in Genoa City. Business rivals play dirty while a scandalous affair erupts. Here’s what to expect for the month.

‘The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Genoa City’s business drama is heating up

Business drama is constantly a key storyline on the CBS soap opera. The battle between three of Genoa City’s three major companies is heating up. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) pulled a power move when she purchased Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) company McCall Unlimited.

Ashley’s good deed stunned her ex-husband, and he’s following her advice in getting Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) to buy the company. However, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will have something to say. The Mustache had his sights on McCall Unlimited, but Ashley bet him to the punch. Victor and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) aren’t going to let the deal slip through their fingers again.

Meanwhile, Devon has his hands full with his legal battle with his sister Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). The two siblings are taking their feud over Chancellor-Winters to court. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Lily plays dirty in her upcoming court appearance. Lily will seek the help of Devon’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) to represent her.

Amanda’s appearance will have Devon on the edge and further strain his bond with Lily.

Sally Spectra’s old enemy targets her

Genoa City’s favorite redhead Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), is in for a dramatic month. The pregnant business mogul will be playing peacemaker between her baby daddy Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and her boyfriend Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). While Sally deals with her pregnancy and love triangle; another Newman is plotting against her.

After news spreads of Sally’s pregnancy, the Newman family won’t be happy. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) warns Sally about hurting Nick. Summer and Sally’s rivalry has reignited because of Sally’s relationship with Nick. Summer is concerned her dad will be left heartbroken by Sally.

While Sally disregards Summer’s threat, she should be worried. Summer teams with her grandmother Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to break up the couple. Nick promised to stick by Sally’s side no matter what, but can they survive Summer and Nikki’s scheming?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Jack Abbott proposes to Diane Jenkins

Love is in the air for the month of March. There will be many surprise twists when it comes to the romance department. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is happier than he’s ever been now that he’s reunited with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). The Jabot is so in love he’s ready to take the next step.

According to Soap Ask, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack proposes to Diane. The couple’s engagement will stun the Abbotts and make Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) head explode. But will the couple make it to the altar?

Victori and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) continue to mix business with pleasure. The Newman Enterprises CEO and her emplyee get hot and heavy. But if the pair aren’t careful, their affair could be discovered by Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). If Audra lets their secret slip, it’ll mean heartache for Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy).

Lily’s main focus is on protecting Chancellor-Winters. But the CEO takes a break from work to indulge in some romance. After her breakup with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Lily could be ready to reunite with her ex-husband Daniel Romalott (Michael Graziadei).