‘The Young and the Restless’: Summer Could Have Helped Phyllis Fake Her Death

The Young and the Restless has been a staple on daytime television for 50 years, and its characters have become household names. Phyllis Summers, played by Michelle Stafford, has been a key player in the show since her introduction in 1994.

Phyllis often finds herself in the middle of some of the most dramatic storylines. Recently, the character’s supposed death has left fans on the edge of their seats, wondering what will happen next. But who helped the redhead to fake her death? Could it be Summer?

How did Phyllis die on ‘Y&R’?

Diane Jenkins had not been seen in Genoa City since 2011, and everyone assumed she had passed away. But then, in March 2022, the character returned to Y&R and shockingly admitted to Jack Abbott that she and Deacon Sharpe had faked her death.

When Diane returned, Phyllis, Diane’s longtime nemesis, was infuriated, and the two women quickly got into a vicious rivalry. Phyllis then went to great lengths (unsuccessfully) to get Diane to leave town again. The Diane vs. Phyllis rivalry reached its climax when the two got into a fight, and Diane threatened to strangle Phyllis to death.

Phyllis later collapsed after hearing the news of Jack and Diane’s engagement and had to be rushed to the hospital. However, word got back that she never made it to the hospital, as the ambulance that was transporting her crashed. According to Soaps, Phyllis was pronounced dead from the accident, leaving behind her family.

For longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless, though, the show’s penchant for staged deaths is hardly a secret. Many fans think Phyllis faked her death to get back at Diane.

Summer could have helped Phyllis fake her death

Shocking news devastates Genoa City. ? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XzSycuDWJc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 2, 2023

Despite their fallouts, Summer has always been a loyal and devoted daughter, willing to do anything to protect her mother. And as Y&R fans know, Summer has a complicated relationship with her mother-in-law, Diane.

When Diane resurfaced after having faked her death in 2011, Summer stayed staunchly neutral and tried hard to give her mother-in-law a chance, since that’s what Kyle Abbott and Harrison Locke seemed to need. According to Soaphub, though, Summer eventually seemed to have lost her patience with Diane.

Given her loyalty to her mother and desire to show Kyle that Diane is not a good person, it’s possible that Summer helped Phyllis fake her own death. Summer could have helped her mother stage the ambulance accident and make it look like she was killed in the process. This would allow Phyllis to go underground and plot her revenge against those who wronged her.

Phyllis’ ‘death’ on ‘Y&R’ will likely get traced back to Diane

Phyllis does not have many fans at the moment on The Young and The Restless. However, no one in Genoa City despises her more than Diane. Given that Phyllis is known for her cunning and manipulative ways, it’s possible that she faked her own death in a way that makes it look like Diane was responsible.

She may have left behind evidence that points to Diane, such as a planted DNA sample or some object of Diane. This would give the impression that Diane was behind the ambulance accident that supposedly killed Phyllis, even if she wasn’t.

Furthermore, that Diane has a history of wanting to see Phyllis suffer, and it’s likely that she will be a prime suspect in the investigation into Phyllis’ ‘death.’ Whether Diane was actually involved, the fact that she had previously threatened to kill Phyllis makes her an easy target for suspicion.

While it’s unclear what will happen next, the investigation into Phyllis’ ‘death’ will undoubtedly be a major storyline on Y&R, with dramatic consequences for all involved.