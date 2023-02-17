Tommy Lee Didn’t Interview for Pamela Anderson’s Netflix Documentary: Where the Former Couple Stands

Pamela Anderson’s relationship with Tommy Lee was a wild ride. The Broadway star, model, and activist pulls back the curtain on her rise to fame and relationship with the rock star in her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story. But the Mötley Crüe drummer is missing from the film. Find out why Lee wasn’t interviewed for Anderson’s documentary and where the former couple stands today.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s relationship timeline

Anderson and Lee’s famous relationship began on Dec. 31, 1994. Shortly after meeting up for their first official date in Cancun, the couple tied the knot on the beach on Feb. 19, 1995. That summer, they honeymooned together and in October 1995, Lee and Anderson announced they were expecting. The same month, their safe and its contents, including the infamous sex tape, was stolen.

In May 1996, the couple welcomed their first son, Brandon Thomas Lee. Anderson later filed for divorce in November the same year, but the couple got back together by December.

Their second boy, Dylan Jagger Lee, was born in December 1997. In February 1998, Lee was arrested and charged with felony spousal and child abuse. Anderson filed for divorce once again, but they were on-again-off-again throughout the early aughts.

In 2008, Lee told Rolling Stone he and Anderson were giving their relationship another chance. “Pamela and the kids have moved in with me,” he said. “It’s awesome, man. It’s definitely working. You can tell on the kids’ faces — they’re happy when we’re together.” The couple officially parted ways in 2010.

Pamela Anderson and her two sons are in the Netflix documentary

After the release of Pamela, a love story, Anderson spoke with Interview Magazine. When asked why her ex-husband wasn’t interviewed for the documentary, Anderson said: “You’d have to ask Brandon.”

Anderson and Lee’s first-born son was a producer on the project and one of the only other people interviewed aside from her. “I think Brandon and Dylan [her sons] are the only interviews,” Anderson elaborated.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have a ‘cordial’ relationship today

In that same interview, Anderson spoke about her current relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer. “I’ve spoken to Tommy a few times,” she said. “It’s always cordial and we ramble to each other sometimes and I can tell we miss each other’s voice. But he’s moved on.”

Lee began dating internet star Brittany Furlan in 2017. They got engaged the following year and married in 2019. Today, Lee and Furlan reside in Los Angeles.

“The last thing I want to do is be disruptive in anyone’s life,” Anderson added. “Not that I could be. They’re probably like, ‘Oh god, here she goes again.’ But it’s part of my story.”

Why Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson didn’t work out

Lee wrote about why his relationship with Anderson didn’t work out in his 2001 memoir. “Pamela and I were fighting all the time,” Lee says in The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band (via Rolling Stone).

“Trying to raise our children, continue the careers that consumed us, make a new relationship work and deal with the non-stop barrage of bulls*** in the press was more of a challenge than we ever could have expected.” Tommy Lee, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show, Anderson admitted she never fell “out of love” with the rock star. “We probably should have stuck it out,” she told Stern. “I don’t know.”

Most recently, Anderson was married to Dan Hayhurst. However, they got divorced after a year of marriage.

Stream Pamela, a love story on Netflix.