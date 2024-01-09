'Little People, Big World' star Tori Roloff is dealing with some conflicts between her two oldest children, Jackson, 6, and Lilah, 4.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is dealing with a serious case of sibling rivalry. The TLC personality recently took to social media to share a challenge she’s facing in parenting two of the kids she shares with her husband Zach Roloff.

Tori Roloff finds her children’s behavior ‘disheartening’

Tori, 33, and Zach, 33, are mom and dad to three children: Jackson, 6; Lilah, 4; and Josiah, 20 months. But raising kids a trio of little ones comes with plenty of challenges, including dealing with arguments between siblings, as Tori shared on her Instagram Story on Jan 8.

“We’ve been struggling at home with Lilah and Jackson getting along,” she wrote. “I’ve been assured it’s just siblings being siblings but it’s still disheartening.”

While Lilah and Jackson might not always get along, there are still flashes of sweetness between the pair. Tori shared a photo of one of Jackson’s school assignments, where he wrote about attending his little sister’s soccer game. The short note touched his mom’s heart.

“These glimmers of love help me see the light at the end of the tunnel and assures me they still love each other!” she added.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ stars fans reassure Tori

Jackson and Lilah’s behavior might be giving Tori some anxiety. But her followers want her to know that it’s completely normal for siblings to spar. Some even sent her a link to an article highlighting research that fighting between brothers and sisters actually improves a child’s social skills, vocabulary, and development.

“So many of you have sent this article to me!!” she responded in a follow-up post. “Who knows if it’s true, but maybe it’ll make someone feel better.”

This isn’t the first time that Tori has opened up about her parenting struggles. In early December 2023, she posted on Instagram about dealing with a sense of mom guilt.

“Parenting is hard sometimes and I feel like I could’ve done tonight so much better,” she wrote (via The U.S. Sun). “It’s hard putting your kids to bed after a frustrating evening. I have such guilt and just want to go wake them all up and cuddle them. Tomorrow is a new day and I thank God for his grace and my family for their forgiveness. Also thank goodness for [Zach].”

That post came after Tori expressed how difficult it was to manage her youngest child’s temper tantrums.

“I think he’s just a really frustrated kid, like tends to get angry a lot faster,” she wrote, adding that she and Zach were “just trying to navigate how to parent this.”

“We’re just trying to navigate how to teach Josiah to communicate that he’s frustrated or communicate what he wants instead of yelling it at us and throwing himself on the ground.”

A new season of Little People, Big World premieres Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.