Not only did Tori Spelling brave the red carpet alone, but she also had a fashion emergency right before the event.

Paparazzi have spotted Tori Spelling several times since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott. However, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star‘s first official public appearance just took place. Spelling stepped out solo for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Not only did the 50-year-old brave the red carpet alone, but she also had a fashion emergency right before the event.

Tori Spelling arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 01, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images; 2nd photo: ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations. This year, Ludacris hosted the high-energy event, and Cher received the Icon Award. From actors and reality stars to Grammy-winning music artists, many celebrities attended. Tori Spelling, in particular, was forced to go casual for the show. Before she entered LA’s Dolby Theatre, the Stori Telling author experienced a wardrobe issue.

Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Journalists T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach gave listeners the scoop on their podcast, Amy and T.J., this morning. The couple ran into Spelling as they prepared for the show. Robach explained, “Tori was waiting in line with us, but she’d had a fashion emergency earlier. I don’t know how it happened, but somehow, the dress she was supposed to wear got misplaced.” The former GMA 3 anchor explained, “Some of her reps came running into the room saying does anyone have a dress that Tori Spelling can borrow?”

Instead of a gown, Spelling ended up going casual for the awards show. She borrowed a top from her daughter — likely 15-year-old Stella — and managed to find a pair of pants.

Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in LA | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

In addition to the simple black top and plaid wide-leg trousers, Spelling wore black open-toe heels. She stacked mixed metal rings on her fingers and layered several chunky chain necklaces in silver and gold. The A Friend to Die For star added a boho braid to her long blonde waves and went for a natural lip and smokey eye.

Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On top of the stressful fashion emergency, Spelling faced the cameras for the first time since filing for divorce from McDermott. A few days ago, reports ET, the cameras found her at an LA storage unit with her estranged husband. The pair argued as they packed boxes into their vehicles. Then, Spelling was captured crying in her car.

JoJo Siwa and Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

On her podcast, MisSpelling, the Scary Movie 2 actor made her announcement, saying, “I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I’ve said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild.” Spelling also shared that she filed for joint legal custody and sole physical custody of their five children. She and McDermott share Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven.