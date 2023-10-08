Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, claims she's never set Travis up to date anyone she knows. Here's why.

NFL tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the talk of the town thanks to their alleged relationship. We certainly didn’t anticipate Swift dating a football player after her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, but we’re here for it. One thing is sure: Kylie Kelce, Travis’ sister-in-law, didn’t set up the Kansas City Chiefs star with Swift. Here’s what she said about Travis Kelce’s dating life.

Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, said she would ‘never’ set Travis up with dating her friends

Travis Kelce doesn’t rely on his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, for dating help. Jason Kelce and Travis took to their podcast, New Heights, to talk to Jason’s wife, Kylie, about setting Travis up on dates. Kylie confirmed she has nothing to do with who Travis chooses to go on dates with.

Travis and Jason started their “No Dumb Questions” segment during their podcast with Kylie present. A fan wrote to them and asked, “Guys, if you ever have Kylie on, my not dumb question is, has she ever tried to set up Trav? If no, why not? If yes, SPILL THE TEA!”

“No, I have not tried to set up Travis with someone,” Kylie confirmed.

Travis then said that Kylie gave him good advice about a direct message he had received from a high school classmate of hers in the past. But that’s where her help ends.

“I have not, and I would not ever, no,” Kylie concluded.

When Jason asked his wife why she would never set Travis up with someone, she had a simple answer. “To be fair, most of my friends are dating or married,” she said. “Other than that, I think you’re doing great on your own. You have no problem.”

Jason Kelce’s wife commented on a TikTok regarding Taylor Swift

While Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, might not have much say in who Travis Kelce is dating, she commented on a TikTok regarding the Kelce family and Taylor Swift. TikTok user bran_flakezz posted a now-viral post suggesting that because Kylie and Selena Gomez, Swift’s close friend, follow them on Instagram, they have such close social proximity to Swift that they can consider her a best friend.

“Travis Kelce’s brother is Jason Kelce, who is married to Kylie Kelce. Both Selena Gomez and Kylie Kelce follow me on TikTok. Therefore, me and Taylor Swift are best friends,” the TikTok states.

Kylie couldn’t argue with it. “Mathematically speaking … this maths,” Kylie commented.

While the TikTok didn’t reference Travis and Swift’s alleged romance, Kylie commenting on Swift at all has fans wondering what’s really going on between the football player and the pop star.

