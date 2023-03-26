Tyler Cameron Earned $1,000 a Day as a Model Before ‘The Bachelorette’

Before becoming the TV personality that fans of The Bachelorette know and love today, Tyler Cameron worked as a model. Cameron then got his big break after finishing as the runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette. While on the podcast Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick, Cameron revealed that he only made about $1,000 per shoot as a model.

Tyler Cameron | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

How much Tyler Cameron made as a model before appearing on ‘The Bachelorette’

On March 13, Tartick, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, interviewed Cameron on the Trading Secrets podcast.

During the interview, Cameron discussed his life before The Bachelorette with Tartick.

“Before the show, so 2000 followers, you get signed to the modeling agency. How much on average are you getting paid per shoot?” Tartick asked Cameron.

Cameron replied, “I’m making like $1000.”

“And how long is the shoot?” Tartick asked.

“All day. 12 hour days,” Cameron said.

“OK, so like eight to 12 hours, you’re like in underwear for 12 hours,” Tartick said. “Wow, interesting.”

Cameron then jokes, “I’m naked for 24 sometimes, so what’s 12 hours in underwear?”

How Tyler Cameron became a model

Cameron received his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business. Speaking with Tartick, Cameron explained how he initially became a model.

According to Cameron, a casting director was repeatedly commenting on his Instagram photos. So Cameron decided to reach out to the casting director who then told him that he should look into modeling.

“So I’m sitting there thinking about it. I’m like, ‘D***, I’m really about to send some stranger pictures of me in my underwear,'” Cameron said. “And so then I was like ‘Well, f*** it, what do I got to lose?”

He continued, “So my boy comes over, Mike, and my brother, we’re in my mom’s bathroom, right? Mike’s like the only one I know with a nice camera so he’s taking photos on his camera. My brother’s got a light and he’s holding the light over his head like this. And we’re just shooting these photos. I’m in my underwear. I’m in my Calvin’s, baby.”

After Cameron sent off the photos, the casting agent was able to set up meetings with “every agency in Miami.”

Cameron later signed with Next Management Miami and Soul Artist Management, which was located in New York City.

What Tyler Cameron did after ‘The Bachelorette’

Even though Cameron became one of the most popular contestants to ever appear on The Bachelorette, he did not suddenly make a lot of money when the season ended.

On Trading Secrets, Cameron revealed that his dad would help pay for Cameron’s dates with model Gigi Hadid.

“[When] I’d be going on dates, I’m like calling Pops up in the bathroom. I’m like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like, ‘You got it, son, go get it,’” Cameron said on the podcast.

Cameron also admitted that when Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette ended, his savings were low.

“Not even $5,000. I had like $200,” Cameron told Tartick.