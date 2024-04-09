Singer Noah Cyrus and fashion designer Pinkus kept things somber and low-key at the Lakers game as they mark nearly a year of being engaged.

Noah Cyrus’s relationship with Pinkus was kept under wraps until April 2023. Since then, the couple has announced their engagement and made several fashion-forward appearances at media events. Most recently, the 24-year-old singer and fashion designer went low-key with a date night at an LA Lakers basketball game. And by low-key, we mean Cyrus looked pretty unimpressed throughout the evening.

Pinkus and Noah Cyrus before the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus and Pinkus have been engaged since May 2023. The American Horror Story actor announced the engagement on Instagram, writing, “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together. This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect, and I wish I could never leave this time.” Since then, cameras have spotted the pair out on the town, mostly for fashion-focused events.

Noah Cyrus and Pinkus at a Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On April 7, Cyrus and Pinkus sat courtside at a Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The star-studded competition saw several other celebrities in attendance, too. The stars included rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Fresh off the Boat star Randall Park, actor Anthony Anderson, May December star Charles Melton, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, actor Michael Rosenbaum, and music producer Kaytranada.

Pinkus and Noah Cyrus on April 07, 2024 in LA | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus and Pinkus sat near the other stars, holding hands and snuggling up against each other. The “July” singer did not seem very impressed by the basketball game. She kept things low-key as she watched Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and the Lakers, a cool expression on her face. Pinkus watched his fiancée throughout the game, leaning into her and smiling more noticeably.

Noah Cyrus and Pinkus at Crypto.com Arena | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Many fans wondered about Pinkus when Cyrus announced their engagement. The young designer has flown under the radar in the fashion world. However, Pinkus has a following via his COLORS Clothing Company, where he operates as the fashion designer and leader. The German-based streetwear brand sells clothes in mostly neutral colorways with minimalist designs.

Pinkus and Noah Cyrus at an NBA game on April 07, 2024 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Pinkus recently launched a waxed denim line, which Cyrus wore to the Lakers game. She paired the waxed denim jacket and cargo pants, which range from $188 to $243, depending on the colorway. This isn’t the first time Cyrus has worn her fiancé’s designs. The “Snow in LA” singer is Pinkus’s muse, inspiring and wearing everything from COLORS’ basic neutral pieces to the brand’s architectural quilted jackets.