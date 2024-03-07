Both actor Tessa Thompson and the son of a controversial businessman, Brandon Green, have varied and long relationship histories.

During her time in Hollywood, Tessa Thompson has made headlines for several romantic connections. The Marvels star tends to keep things as private as possible. However, the 40-year-old was spotted at a Lakers game on March 6, getting cozy courtside with an unexpected guest.

Brandon Green and Tessa Thompson at an LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Brandon Green sat cozily alongside Thompson as they watched the game and exchanged looks. The son of controversial billionaire Sir Phillip Green, Brandon was born in Monaco and grew up socializing with his affluent family at fashion shows, galas, and yacht parties. Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli performed at Brandon’s bar mitzvah in 2005 (via SCMP).

Where did the Green family get their wealth? Brandon’s dad, Phillip, who nearly lost his knighthood after questionable personal and business practices, was the chairman of Arcadia Group among other ventures. The retail company owns Topshop, Topman, and Miss Selfridge.

Brandon Green and Tessa Thompson at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2024 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Since his relationship with Emma Watson ended in late 2022, Brandon Green maintained a lower profile concerning his dating life. This may have changed at Crypto.com Arena as he shared looks with Thompson. Body language can say a lot; the pair notably leaned toward each other and spoke with their faces just inches from one another.

Brandon Green and Tessa Thompson at the LA Lakers game | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Thompson wore a black beret and vest underneath a gray distressed denim jacket and coordinating wide-leg zippered jeans. The Creed actor went for a no-makeup look, allowing her glowing skin and features to subtly shine. Brandon kept it simple in black pants and a black sweater. Neither opted to wear the Lakers’ purple and gold.

(L-R) Lea, Melody Ehsani, and Tessa Thompson talk after a Lakers game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After the Sacramento Kings beat the Lakers, 130-120, Tessa Thompson walked onto the court to speak with LA fashion designer Melody Ehsani. Brandon did not join her. The socialite has been caught in compromising positions before when being too close to famous women. One time, onlookers spotted the now-30-year-old swatting supermodel Kate Moss’s butt while vacationing with his family in St. Bart’s.

Tina Green and Brandon Green at the 2020 Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health; Brandon Green with a friend in 2016; Paris Hilton and Brandon Green in 2016 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco; Dave M. Benett/amfAR16/Dave Benett/WireImage; Dave M. Benett/amfAR16/Dave Benett/WireImage

Brandon’s most famous girlfriend is Emma Watson. The pair sparked relationship rumors in September 2021, dating until around Christmastime in 2022. Brandon has not confirmed other relationships, although he’s been seen with many famous women.

An environmental activist, Brandon might keep a lower profile due to his father’s controversial behavior over the years. Sir Phillips’ questionable actions include possible tax avoidance, sexual harassment allegations, anti-Irish outbursts, and apparent sweatshop conditions by his firm. In 2016, the House of Commons nearly stripped the businessman of his knighthood (via The Guardian).

Tessa Thompson with (L-R) Janelle Monae, Dev Hynes, and Taika Waititi | Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Tessa Thompson remains tight-lipped regarding romance. However, in 2015, rumors flew after the Westworld star became involved in singer Janelle Monae’s personal and professional life. Thompson appeared in two of Monae’s music videos and sparked gossip at a gala together.

In 2018, paparazzi spotted the Dear White People star out with English singer Dev Hynes several times. Then, in 2021, Thompson got cozy with Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi and his now-wife, British singer Rita Ora, after an all-night party, as Daily Mail reports.