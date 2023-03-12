Who Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Katie Maloney Dating Now?

Katie Maloney has been a cast member of Vanderpump Rules since its inception. She has always been one half of “Tom & Katie”, until recently.

Katie was dating Tom Schwartz before the Bravo series began in 2013. The audience has watched their story unfold on TV. There were fights, break-ups, and make-ups. The couple became engaged on the show and Lisa Vanderpump herself performed their televised wedding.

They purchased a house and settled in with their two dogs.

However, Tom and Katie are no longer. The couple recently divorced and some of the post-breakup drama is playing out in the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

Who is Katie Maloney dating?

Katie and Tom decided to have an “amicable divorce”. They even split custody of their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer.

Things don’t always go as planned and issues have come up that neither of them expected. Katie was upset when her ex made out with fellow castmate and friend Raquel Leviss. There are also unresolved feelings about the opening of Tom’s bar with the other “Tom” Sandoval. Schwartz and Sandy’s was a cause of many of their marital problems.

In October 2022 it was reported that Katie was dating 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin. BFF Stassi Schroeder was very happy for her bestie, “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” an inside source told Hollywood Life. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”

“Stassi just wants Katie to be happy and thinks she deserves the world. A few people have met Satchel and so far everybody thinks he’s great. He’s really laid back which Stassi thinks is a good match for Katie,” the source added.

What are the reality star’s thoughts on dating?

Katie and Satchel’s relationship will play out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules but the two are reportedly no longer together. Plus, she has said that it was only a “casual thing”.

The latest rumors say that the reality star is now dating Euphoria and The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage, but the two have said they are just friends.

At the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere party Katie announced, “Well, I recently got ghosted, so that was cool,” she told the cameras. “But, it’s alright. You know what? I’m not going to be for everybody, and that’s cool.”

She then gave the inside info on what makes her feel better, “You know what I remind myself? Rihanna follows me on Instagram,” she added. “Whenever someone tries to make me feel bad about myself, I just remind myself that the queen follows me on Instagram.”

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent are both single and hanging out together

Katie Maloney appears on “Watch What Happens Live” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Lala Kent is also recently single after breaking off her engagement with Randall Emmett.

Lala spoke about her friend at BravoCon 2022, “I love this Katie. She’s living in her truth, and I just feel like we deserve to be happy and if something’s not working, whether it’s been 5 years or 12 years, you gotta let it go. So we’ve been having a lot of fun.”

The two are definitely spending time together but they did report that “vibes are definitely off” between them before the season 10 premiere. Lala suggested that her close friendship with Scheana Shay was an issue for Katie.

The two friends recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live together and told Andy Cohen that they “hashed things out on the plane” on their way to New York and all was good again.

When the host asked Lala if she was dating anyone, her response was, “I’m banging a lot of dudes these days!”