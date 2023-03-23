‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent and Katie Maloney Reveal How They Prepare to Film Reunion Specials

It’s coming. The Vanderpump Rules reunion special will be filmed any day now, and fans cannot wait to see it. This season is arguably the most scandalous in the reality TV show’s history. Everyone is talking about the “Scandavol” that rocked the Bravo series, and it will surely be the talk of the reunion.

(In case you somehow missed the news, here’s a quick recap: Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime partner Ariana Madix with her friend Raquel Leviss, and all three will likely be front and center with Bravo honcho Andy Cohen during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. But let’s not forget the restraining order Leviss has against ex-friend Scheana Shay for allegedly punching her in the face.)

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney are two of the many on “Team Ariana,” and fans are eager to see what happens. The two castmates recently spoke about how they prepare for Vanderpump Rules reunion specials.

How does Katie Maloney get ready for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunions?

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Feb. 15, 2023 | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Maloney says she doesn’t do as much for Vanderpump Rules reunion specials as you might think. She has been doing this for 10 years and has never used a stylist. But she says she’ll use a stylist this time because she found someone she loves.

“I already got my outfit picked out,” she tells Kent on her bestie’s Give Them Lala podcast. “So that takes a huge weight off trying to figure out what to wear.”

She also gets “a little spray tan on so you got a good glow.” However, she admitted that “you can only do so much” but also gets her teeth whitened and drinks plenty of water so her skin looks good.

In addition, Maloney tries to get her “mind right,” not get into a hole about anything, and keep her wits about her.

The reality star tells herself, “OK, you know what you want to say; you know how you feel. Say what you mean, mean what you say, speak from the heart, don’t betray yourself, stand your ground.”

However, she admits most of that goes out the window because she gets caught up in the moment.

What is Lala Kent’s opinion on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunions?

Kent says it takes a week to mentally prepare for a Vanderpump Rules reunion. And she follows a routine like Maloney’s to get ready.

She notes that no one can control what others say when the conversation gets going.

Kent then dishes about Raquel Leviss: “I noticed that in scenes and even at reunions, Raquel literally, I think she writes down what she is going to say. And you can tell because it never makes sense because she’s never thinking about the rebuttal.”

Ocean’s mom says she wings everything because it always ends up bad if she preps. She and Maloney agree that bringing notes or preparing too much doesn’t help because they never know where the conversation will go. So being overprepared doesn’t work.

How many parts will the season 10 reunion be?

Maloney says the fun of Vanderpump Rules reunion specials is not knowing how many parts there will be beforehand. She likes to hear Andy Cohen’s “wild lines” and wait to see if he announces a second or third part.

The cast gets excited about three-part reunion episodes. “We’re all like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can pay my rent and do some other stuff now,'” Maloney laughs.

She and Kent agree they’ll have to watch all season 10 episodes before this year’s Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“The biggest thing is what people say behind your back,” Kent shares. “Yes, we lived it, but I don’t know what people said in their confessionals; I don’t know what people said when they filmed without me.”

Maloney and Kent believe Leviss will show up despite the scandal. The two friends say missing a reunion doesn’t “bode well” for any cast member.