‘Vanderpump Rules’: Where Is Laura-Leigh in 2023?

Vanderpump Rules has seen a few cast members come and go, but season 1 star Laura-Leigh is still a standout years after leaving the Bravo show. Where is Laura-Leigh now, and what has she been up to since appearing on the reality TV series?

Laura-Leigh Moser | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who is Laura-Leigh on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Laura-Leigh Moser only appeared in the first season of Vanderpump Rules, but she made an indelible mark on the Bravo show.

She started dating main cast member Jax Taylor shortly after his breakup with Stassi Schroeder. Their rebound relationship made waves among their fellow cast members and SUR servers. At a staff meeting, Laura-Leigh accused Stassi of bullying her via text messages over her romance with the bartender.

Laura-Leigh opened up on the show about her addiction to drugs and alcohol. She invited Jax to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with her, and he promptly dumped her afterward. He also teased her on camera about her father being in prison.

After Jax broke up with Laura-Leigh, she confronted him at their shared place of work over how he ghosted her. She let onlookers know they had unprotected sex and told each other “intimate” things.

By the end of the season, Laura-Leigh seemingly got the last laugh: the aspiring actor left the restaurant and the Bravo show to film a movie with Jennifer Aniston.

What happened to Laura-Leigh after ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Laura-Leigh continued to pursue her acting career after departing from Vanderpump Rules.

Before the Bravo reality show, the Juilliard graduate appeared on several scripted TV series like Gossip Girl, Law & Order, and Numb3rs. The role she left Vanderpump Rules for was playing Kymberly (a.k.a. “Boner Garage” after the character’s suggestive tattoo) in the 2013 movie We’re The Millers, starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis.

Her IMDb profile shows she continued working in entertainment after the Bravo show. She appeared in the 2015 movie Tooken, the 2018 film Under the Silver Lake, and an episode of Blue Bloods, among other acting credits.

Laura-Leigh has a public Instagram profile, where she often posts about her sister and her beloved dog.

NICHE TWEET: Laura Leigh from Vanderpump Rules is currently on a new episode of Blue Bloods. Carry on. pic.twitter.com/IkYFDjrzE8 — Lindsay Holmes Brech ? (@lindsaygholmes) October 26, 2019

There is no love lost between the actor and her former Bravo co-stars

Bravo fans hoping for Laura-Leigh to return to Vanderpump Rules shouldn’t hold their breath. The actor has apparently burned bridges with her former Bravo castmates.

On the March 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Katie Maloney, a main cast member since season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, revealed that she had tried to contact Laura-Leigh. But the actor never responded.

“I have reached out in [the] recent past!” Katie told Andy (per Bravo). The WWHL host asked Katie if she thought Laura-Leigh would still be on Bravo if she hadn’t booked We’re the Millers, and Katie answered no.

“She left me on [read],” Katie said.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.