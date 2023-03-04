‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder’s 5 Most Iconic Quotes From the Bravo Show

Stassi Schroeder was an integral part of Vanderpump Rules for 8 seasons and delivered some of the most memorable quotes from the reality TV series. Here are five of the most iconic things that Stassi, who recently announced she is pregnant with her second baby, said on the Bravo show.

Stassi Schroeder | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

When Stassi Schroeder reminded Jax Taylor who he was dating on season 1 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

No show will ever be able to recreate the magic that was season 1 of Vanderpump Rules. The chemistry between the original cast, a group of 20-and-30-somethings working at SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant, owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump), was lightning in a bottle.

In this infamous scene, Jax and Stassi were out to brunch with their friends, and Jax was looking a little worse for wear with his hood up throughout the meal. The former couple bickered over why he slept on the couch in their shared apartment instead of in bed with her.

“Really? Because I’m going to get into bed with the devil,” Jax said, setting Stassi up for one of her best quotes.

She stared him straight in the eyes, unblinking, and deadpanned, “I am the devil, and don’t you forget it.

When Stassi Schroeder thought God was out to get her in season 1 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Season 1 quickly saw the demise of Stassi and Jax’s relationship (although the former couple broke up and got back together several times). After fighting over new co-worker Scheana Shay at SUR, Jax showed up to their manager Peter Madrigal’s birthday party and immediately took seven shots (meant for other guests) without saying hi to Stassi.

Stassi instantly started dating another SUR bartender, Frank Herlihy. Their relationship only lasted a couple of weeks before Frank called it off.

“Two breakups in one summer?” Stassi lamented on camera. “God is literally trying to kill me.”

When Stassi Schroeder didn’t know what she’d done to Scheana Shay in season 3

In season 3, Stassi no longer worked at SUR, but she returned to have a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump. Scheana, who was still feuding with Stassi, approached their table and refused to serve Stassi.

That’s when Stassi calmly delivered the savage quote, “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio.”

When she wanted to inflict a bizarre and grotesque injury on Kristen Doute in season 2

Especially in earlier seasons, Stassi loved to shock her friends and viewers with graphic descriptions of violence against those who wronged her. When she learned that Jax, her on-and-off boyfriend of over two years, had hooked up with her best friend, Stassi devised a particularly gruesome punishment for Kristen.

“I want to wrap a dildo in acid and give it to Kristen as a present so it tears out her insides,” she said in the season 2 finale.

When it was Stassi’s birthday in season 6

Stassi was notoriously obsessed with her birthday (June 24), and it always took place during Vanderpump Rules filming. In season 6, she and castmate Ariana Madix, who has the same date of birth, threw competing parties. Stassi’s was, of course, murder-themed.

But while Ariana shined as the belle of the ball at her festivities, Stassi’s night ended in tears. She gave us the infamous quote, “It’s my birthday, so go f*** yourself.”