‘Vanderpump Rules’: This Is the Man Raquel Leviss Made Out With at Coachella, According to Tom Schwartz

Last summer, rumors circulated among Vanderpump Rules fans that Raquel Leviss was busted making out with Tom Schwartz at Coachella. Season 10 added more fuel to that fire as the first few episodes seem to imply a blossoming romance between the two. However, now that the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s illicit affair is all anyone can talk about, viewers are wondering if Schwartz was simply covering for Sandoval. In Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 7, Schwartz claims it was actually another man locking lips with the former beauty queen.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheaters Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval sit next to Ariana Madix. | Bravo

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 pool party hosted by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix gets heated

Before news of Scandoval shocked the cast members and fans alike, there was already a growing divide within the friend group. In the first few episodes of season 10, viewers saw Scheana encourage Raquel to hook up with Tom Schwartz, much to Katie Maloney’s annoyance. Katie and Schwartz weren’t officially divorced during filming, which makes Raquel’s judgment seem downright awful. In episode 6, Raquel left the girls’ trip to Lake Havasu early after an argument between Lala Kent, Katie, and herself caused her to feel uncomfortable. However, it seems as though she had ulterior motives. She left to go hang out with Schwartz and Sandoval.

In an effort to keep the peace, Ariana decided to host a pool party and invite everyone. (You can probably guess how well that worked out for everyone.) However, Schwartz made an interesting statement to the producers that surely raised fans’ eyebrows.

Tom Schwartz claims Raquel Leviss made out with Brock Davies’ friend, Joey, at Coachella

When the rumors about Schwartz and Raquel’s makeout session first made the rounds, Schwartz claimed it wasn’t true. Fans had a hard time believing him because he was also busted making out with Raquel at Scheana and Brock’s wedding. Then news of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair broke, and almost everyone believed he was simply covering up for Sandoval. However, in the March 22 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Schwartz claims it was another man and neither of the Toms. (Honestly, we need an entire wall and several feet of red string to keep track of all the rumors and accusations.)

Speaking to producers, Schwartz says, “You know how people thought that Raquel and I made out at Coachella? This is the actual guy who made out with Raquel.”

The man in question? One of Brock’s friends named, Joey.

Raquel mentioned Joey in a previous episode of Scheana’s podcast

Coincidentally, Raquel made an appearance on Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans, soon after Coachella 2022 and specifically mentioned Joey. Scheana mentioned that fans mistook Joey for Schwartz at least two different times – once at Coachella and once in Las Vegas.

“I didn’t make out with Joey, and Schwartz wasn’t even there. That was made up,” Raquel said.

While Scheana explained that she thought Raquel and Joey might hit it off, nothing ever came from it. (And now we know why. Raquel allegedly began her affair with Sandoval right around the time Ariana’s dog died in August 2022.)

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 airing Wednesday nights on Bravo.