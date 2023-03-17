‘Vanderpump Rules’: Here’s When Raquel Leviss Realized She Had a Crush on Tom Schwartz

In 2022, Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz shocked fans after it was reported that they had hooked up. At the time, both had just left their previous relationships. Raquel even recently shared when she realized she had a crush on Tom.

What happened between Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz?

According to Us Weekly, rumors of Raquel and Tom hooking up first started in April 2022. It was alleged that they had hooked up at Coachella. However, Tom denied this, saying he wasn’t even at Coachella. Then, news came out in August that the pair may have made out during a trip to Mexico to attend Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Because of this, there has been a lot of tension between Scheana and Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney. According to Scheana, Katie initially approved of Tom moving on with Raquel.

Raquel Leviss | Emma McIntyre / Staff

Scheana said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, “There was a conversation that happened between Katie and I … and Katie said, ‘I think they would make a good couple,’ or, ‘They might be a good match,’ or something along those lines. So I took that and ran with it and I told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that.’ And then you’ll see the rest play out.”

Katie disagreed with this, sharing on the season 10 premiere in February 2023 that she and Tom had a post-divorce rule not to hook up with other cast members. She also accused Scheana of “meddling like a little troll.”

Leviss reveals when she first realized her crush on Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz Reflects on His “Connection” With Co-Star Raquel Leviss https://t.co/8FNu5r1Uwt — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2022

Scheana and Raquel recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where Andy Cohen asked Raquel a series of questions concerning her relationship with Tom.

“Did you really not realize you had any kind of crush on Schwartz until Scheana put it in your head?” Cohen asked.

“Correct, yes,” Raquel responded. “I didn’t really view him that way. And then I think just also being single, it’s like I’m seeing people with a new rose-colored lens.”

In season 10, episode 4, Raquel shared in a confessional, “I think I have a crush on Schwartz. I like that he’s always happy to see me, he always has, like, a big smile on his face, which makes me happy. I never viewed him this way before, ever, when he was with Katie, but then Scheana put the idea in my head, and it just kind of stuck in the back of my mind and grew on me a little bit.”

What Raquel Leviss regrets about the hookup

Cohen mentioned that Raquel confessed to Katie about her desire to kiss Schwartz. Apparently, this was one thing Raquel regretted about the whole situation.

“Any regrets about saying to Katie’s face that you wanted to make out with Schwartz, but not have sex with him, so it wasn’t a big deal?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah, I probably regret saying that,” she shared. “I was just being honest.”

While Raquel and Tom Schwartz’s makeout drama dominated the headlines for a while, on March 3, it was revealed that she had been hooking up with Tom Sandoval for six months. Sandoval and his long-time partner, Ariana Madix, even broke up over it. This cheating scandal will reportedly be seen in later episodes of season 10.