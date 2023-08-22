Adam and Danielle Busby primarily film 'OutDaughtered' Season 9 in their home. Here's what to know about their filming location.

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 continues to show Adam and Danielle Busby navigating life with their six daughters. In earlier seasons, fans likely remember Adam and Danielle showing off their “sick house” in Texas. So, where is OutDaughtered Season 9 filmed now? Here’s what to know.

Where is ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 filmed? Here’s where Adam and Danielle Busby live

Where is OutDaughtered Season 9 filmed? Adam and Danielle Busby currently film in the same home they moved into following their mold issues. The couple renovated their current Texas home after selling their mold-infested house. Their current home in League City, Texas — a city within the greater Houston area — is just 10 minutes from their old place.

Danielle and Adam kept fans apprised of the progress through the years. In 2020, Danielle took fans through her newly renovated kitchen and mudroom. “OK, kitchen remodel is still underway, and it’s a hot mess still in this kitchen, but look at my island! Look at the detail! So stinking cute,” Danielle said in a video, according to In Touch Weekly. She then called the mudroom “one of my most exciting parts of this remodel,” giving her six daughters a place to put their backpacks and shoes when they returned from school.

“It’s gonna look so awesome,” Adam noted in a separate update of the kitchen. “[The kitchen] is going to look so much more open and not as tight and cramped as it has been, all low countertops [will be] better for the girls. More storage is what we need.”

The Busby couple’s new kitchen also came with white cabinets, blue accents, new light fixtures, and expanded shelving units.

Fans watching the series will also notice the Busby family’s spacious backyard. “The yard is the most beneficial,” Danielle shared in OutDaughtered regarding her current residence. “We like for the kids to play outside — we don’t like our kids being on iPads and that kind of stuff. We want them to play and interact, so there’s a pool, there’s a huge yard … it’s definitely a plus in that aspect.”

In addition to filming in the house, Adam and Danielle take the cameras with them when they travel with their daughters. Fans get to see the Busby quints and Blayke on vacation in OutDaughtered. Viewers also see the Busby kids head to school, doctor appointments, and family visits. And Danielle takes cameras inside her boutique, Graeson Bee, also located in League City.

What happened to Adam and Danielle Busby’s old house?

OutDaughtered Season 9 features Adam, Danielle, and the six Busby daughters in their renovated home. So, what happened to their old mold-infested house?

The building company responsible for Adam and Danielle’s old home had a class-action lawsuit brought against them. Dozens of other homeowners who purchased houses in League City’s Mar Bella subdivision complained about similar mold issues in 2018. Taylor Morrison, the home construction company, built over 1,000 houses in that area.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the Mar Bella community as we work to fix the moisture issues impacting numerous homes,” the company said at the time, according to Distractify. “Taylor Morrison stands behind its homes and is actively working with industry experts to remedy the situation, conducting onsite inspections and research to diagnose the specific causes and potential solutions.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.