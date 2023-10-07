'I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,' Marlon Wayans said about a follow-up to the 2004 comedy in 2021.

Is it time to play Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” for White Chicks 2? What Marlon and Shawn Wayans have said about the possibility of filming a sequel to the 2004 comedy turned early-aughts classic. Plus, who among their co-stars is eager for a White Chicks 2, and where the future of the Wayans brothers’ comedy stands today.

A ‘White Chicks 2’ sequel isn’t officially in the works

Sorry, White Chicks fans. The story of brothers Marcus (Marlon Wayans) and Kevin Copeland (Shawn Wayans) memorably going undercover as white women to investigate socialites’ kidnappings isn’t continuing. At least, not right now.

Marlon and Shawn, who wrote and starred in the film together along with their brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans as co-writer and director, have both discussed the possibility of a sequel over the years. However, today, one isn’t in development or production at Sony, the movie studio that owns the rights to the original.

Through the years, the status of the White Chicks sequel has gone from a very real possibility to not happening and back again. Take, for instance, in 2009 when Sony officially announced a sequel before later canceling it.

In 2014, Marlon shared his interest in making a follow-up before a 2018 report claimed it was being seriously discussed. Then there was the time Terry Crews (Latrell Spencer) revealed White Chicks 2 was officially in the works in 2019 only for it to be later dubbed premature without a confirmed movie deal.

Needless to say, there’s been a lot of discussion surrounding the possibility of White Chicks 2, but it simply hasn’t happened.

Marlon Wayans once called ‘White Chicks 2’ a ‘necessary’ film; make-up’s a deal-breaker

All hope isn’t lost for a White Chicks sequel. Marlon described a follow-up to the original as a necessity in a 2021 Variety interview.

“I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,” he told the outlet. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit.” He continued: “I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be,” he added, sharing that news cycles often give him and his family ideas. “And the world just keeps giving us more — White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”

Since then, Marlon’s talked about White Chicks 2 on a number of occasions. In a 2022 GQ interview, the actor-producer-writer revealed time in hair and make-up would be a deal-breaker if a second movie ever happens.

“That movie almost killed us,” Wayans said of his and brother Shawn. “Seven hours of makeup. We’d work 14 hours after that. It takes an hour to get the makeup off. Shawn and I would get two hours of sleep for, like, 65 days, or 60 days … Anything where I didn’t have to get in that white-chick makeup was a great scene.”

“Make-up movies, ‘til they learn how to, like, digitally do it, special effects-wise … that’s a lot of work,” he added. “Everybody’s like, ‘Do a White Chicks 2!’ I’m like, ‘Go f*ck yourself. You do a White Chicks 2. I’m doing black man movies.”

Then, in early 2023, he joined Revolt’s “Drink Champs,” where once again, White Chicks 2 came up. This time, Marlon shared another deal-breaker. “If we do White Chicks, it gotta be me and Shawn [Wayans] … we’ll see,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a White Chicks 2.”

Terry Crews and Busy Philipps are eager to reprise their roles in ‘White Chicks 2’

Busy Philipps and Terry Crews | Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Getting the original cast back together again is a challenge for any TV show or movie. Imagine all those schedules to coordinate? With White Chicks 2, it seems there’d be no having to convince Busy Philipps or Crews to return.

Both actors who played memorable supporting characters in the 2004 movie have expressed interest in reprising their roles. Philipps, who played Karen Googlestein, even reunited with a number of her fellow White Chicks cast members to recreate the movie’s dance battle on her 2019 talk show.

Meanwhile, Crews quipped, “I’m ready when they call me, 100 percent,” talking to E! during a 2023 red carpet event (via Screen Rant).

At the time of writing, White Chicks is available to stream on Hulu with a premium subscription as well as Max.