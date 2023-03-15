Why Morgan Wallen Has Not Written a Song About His Son Yet

Country artist Morgan Wallen released his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, on March 3. When the album was released, Wallen was interviewed by American Songwriter. In the interview, Wallen revealed why he has not written a song that is about his son Indigo yet.

Morgan Wallen | Jason Davis/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has not written a song about his son

The country singer’s son Indigo, who is frequently referred to as Indie, was born in July 2020. Wallen co-parents his two-year-old son with his ex-partner, KT Smith.

On March 3, American Songwriter published a video interview with Wallen. In the interview, Wallen was asked if his songwriting process changed after having a child.

“Being a dad hasn’t changed a whole lot about my songwriting process. You know, unless I’m specifically writing a song for him. And I haven’t even done, I have not recorded a song like that just because I haven’t found the right one or you know said the right words,” Wallen explained.

He continued, “I’ve written some but they’re just not what I, you know, they didn’t turn out how I wanted to.”

Morgan Wallen considers the song ‘Dying Man’ to be about his son

Even though Wallen has not released a song directly about Indie yet, he does consider his new song “Dying Man” to be about his son.

“Dying Man” is the final song on the 36-song tracklist for One Thing at a Time. The song’s lyrics refer to a woman as Wallen grapples with different aspects of fame.

“Codeine, it got Elvis/ Whiskey, it got Hank/ I always thought somethin’ like that might send me on my way/ But you took hold of me, like only a woman can/ And gave one good reason to live, to a set on dyin’ man,” Wallen sings in the song’s chorus.

Even though the lyrics were not written about Wallen’s son, the singer does consider “Dying Man” to be about Indie.

“A song like ‘Dying Man’ for example, we used a woman in the song, but to me, it’s me talking about my son,” Wallen told American Songwriter.

Morgan Wallen’s son was born in 2020

After Indie was born in 2020, Wallen published a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post, Wallen promised to be the best father he can be to his son.

“Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me,” Wallen wrote on Instagram.

Even though Wallen has not released a song about his son yet, it seems one day the country artist will do just that.