Will Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato head toward romance after Jonas' split from Sophie Turner? Here's what fans should know.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially headed for divorce after four years of marriage. While Jonas and Turner continue to remain quiet regarding the divorce proceedings, rumors are flying. With that in mind, some Jonas fans hope to see him reconnect with Demi Lovato after all these years. Is there any chance of Jonas and Lovato getting back together?

Will Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato get back together after Jonas’ divorce from Sophie Turner?

Some Joe Jonas fans wonder if he has any shot getting back together with Demi Lovato after his divorce from Sophie Turner. So far, it doesn’t look like there’s any evidence to support the idea that Jonas and Lovato are on the fast-track to love. The last time that Jonas and Lovato reportedly saw each other was at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2021.

During the weekend of the party, Jonas posted a selfie showing him beside Lovato. Jonas was dressed as Paolo Valisari from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and Turner was reportedly dressed as Hilary Duff’s Isabella Parigi. Lovato wore an outfit entirely of black leather.

Jonas and Lovato dated for just four months in 2010 after initially meeting in 2007 on the set of Camp Rock. He reportedly made the choice to break up with her. “Demi and I knew going into our romantic relationship that it may not be an easy one,” Jonas told Us Weekly at the time. “I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to breakup, but I love her as a friend. She’s been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her.”

Before the breakup, Lovato told Us Weekly that Jonas was her “first serious relationship.” And another source shared that fans shouldn’t consider them down for the count forever.

“They are so young … I wouldn’t count them out yet,” the source shared.

That said, it looks like fans can definitely count Lovato out of the dating pool for now. Lovato has been dating musician Jordan Lutes (Jutes) since August 2022. “Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now,” an insider told People. “Life is good. [Jutes’] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely.”

‘Hectic schedules’ led to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce, a source claims

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato aren’t romantically reconnecting after his split from Sophie Turner. So, why are Jones and Turner headed for divorce? According to one source, their hectic schedules led them to grow apart.

“They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules,” the source told Us Weekly. “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.” The insider also noted that Jonas and Turner didn’t talk on the phone nearly as much as they once did, and their texts also appeared forced, as the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Jonas confirmed the divorce on Instagram. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement reads. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

