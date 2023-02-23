Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘Outer Banks’? Everything We Know

Outer Banks Season 3 has only just arrived on Netflix. However, many fans have already binge-watched the latest 10 episodes, leaving one big question on their minds: Where is season 4?! Thankfully, we already have news about the future of the series. Here’s what we know about Outer Banks Season 4 so far.

Chase Stokes as John B. in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Netflix has already confirmed ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4

On Feb. 18, the Outer Banks cast and creators hosted a Poguelandia fan event in Huntington Beach, California, to celebrate season 3. In addition to live music, food, and plenty of photo ops, the event came with exciting news: Outer Banks Season 4 is already renewed.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” OBX co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement, per Variety. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

The plot of season 4 has not yet been revealed. However, the Pogues will surely embark on another treasure hunt with new, dangerous villains. In season 3, the teens leave life on a deserted island behind to search for El Dorado — the Lost City of Gold. The season 3 finale brings the last 30 episodes to a satisfying end, but it also paves the way for new adventures.

When is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 coming out? Release window speculation

At the time of this writing, Netflix hasn’t shared a release date for Outer Banks Season 4. However, the fact that it’s already confirmed could speed the process along. Last time, it took six months to hear anything about the season 3 renewal, so there was over a year in total between seasons 2 and 3.

With season 4, the writers can immediately get to mapping out the new episodes, which means production could begin later this year. We’re hopeful that season 4 gets released sometime in 2024.

The creators hope to take ‘Outer Banks’ even further

It’s too early to look beyond season 4 right now with complete certainty that the show will continue. It is worth mentioning, though, that the creators originally had four or five seasons in mind.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

In a more recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Josh Pate said they could even consider going beyond five seasons.

“We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure,” Josh said. “I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story.”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Outer Banks Season 4. In the meantime, season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, along with seasons 1 and 2.