‘Will Trent’: Who Plays Will Trent’s Partner, Faith Mitchell? Why She Looks Familiar

Will Trent is the newest hit crime drama on ABC, adapting the book series by Karin Slaughter. The show follows the titular Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez), a sharp Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. In the first few episodes, Will Trent is assigned a new partner, Faith Mitchell. Here’s more on the character and the actor who plays Faith.

Iantha Richardson as Will Trent’s partner, Faith Mitchell, in ‘Will Trent.’ | Matt Miller/ABC

Who is Will Trent’s partner?

In the premiere of Will Trent, Will’s boss, Deputy Director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), pairs him up with agent Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) to work on the case of a missing teen named Emma. We don’t know too much about Faith’s background yet. However, Will realizes in the premiere that he led an investigation into Faith’s mother, a police officer, that got her fired. Faith is also the young mother of a college-aged son.

In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, Richardson teased that Will Trent will explore Faith’s emphasis on family.

“Faith is an ambitious person, and she has the ability to win, be successful, and overcome all that she has had to overcome being a teenage mom and giving up so much of her life to be a part of the GBI. You see the breadcrumbs of her progressing in her life that bring her joy because it brings fulfillment,” Richardson said.

“She enjoys solving the puzzles that get her to the end goal. In the context of the entire show, her family [brings her joy]. You see, tidbits of her and her son and what, potentially, could be family units. The redemption of the family, which was lost in her early life, you hear about but don’t see. We don’t know much about her mother currently or what her family looks like other than Amanda, but the sanctity of a family and the potential that brings her joy.”

Where you’ve seen Iantha Richardson before

Before she landed her role on Will Trent, Richardson appeared in another broadcast TV hit: NBC’s This Is Us. According to IMDb, she played Adult Tess in 10 episodes of the drama. And before that, the actor appeared in Good Trouble as Tolu. Her other big TV projects include American Soul and Jones.

‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 3 sees Will and his partner dive into a new case

Get excited to join @ianthasherii and the entire cast for a new episode of #WillTrent TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/CwHaWaZTVK — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 17, 2023

At the end of episode 2, Amanda decided to keep Will and Faith’s partnership going. So, fans will see them together again in episode 3, “Don’t Let It Happen Again,” airing at 10 p.m. ET tonight, Jan. 17. However, Will and Faith are still figuring out how to work together, so they’ll continue to clash.

“Will and Faith’s investigation into a small-town murder has large implications when a connection is drawn to a decadeslong, covered-up cold case,” the episode’s synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, the death of a security guard perplexes Angie [Erika Christensen] while she contemplates an unexpected dinner invitation from Ormewood [Jake McLaughlin], which may rehash some memories from their past.”

New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.