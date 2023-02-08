‘The Young and the Restless’: Allison Lanier Says Summer and Kyle Have a ‘Strong Foundation’ — But Will It Last?

While The Young and the Restless has had more than its share of vivacious couples over the years, few pairings have intrigued viewers more than Summer and Kyle. To say these two have been together through thick and thin is an understatement. Fans were thrilled when the writers gave Summer and Kyle a real wedding last fall. But just like with any soap opera couple, they wonder if the union will last.

Recently, Allison Lanier, who plays Summer, sat down for an interview with Soap Opera Digest. She said she’s curious to see what happens with her character and her onscreen husband. The actor also wants to assure everyone that Summer and Kyle have a “strong foundation.”

Summer and Kyle’s story on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless stars Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott and Allison Lanier as Summer Newman | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The characters of Summer and Kyle grew up together, as The List reviews. In fact, in the beginning, fans wondered if they might be siblings. There had never been a conclusive paternity test done when Summer’s mother, Phyllis, was pregnant. Fortunately, when Summer and Kyle were teenagers, a test proved that Nick was indeed Summer’s dad, not Jack Abbott (Kyle’s father).

Once Summer got out of her impulsive ill-fated marriage to Austin Travers, she started dating Kyle. It didn’t last. Kyle eventually moved back to New York, where he’d already spent some time, and Summer left town as well.

The two returned to Genoa City in 2018, but it took them a while to get together. Kyle made a bet with Summer that she couldn’t seduce Billy, while Kyle fell for a new girl in town, Lola. At one point, Lola needed a liver transplant, and Summer was a match. Kyle agreed to marry Summer in exchange for her donating part of her liver to Lola. Summer agrees. But obviously, that wasn’t a match made in heaven at the time.

Kyle soon left Summer for Lola, but that relationship was doomed from the start. Even while married to Lola, Kyle realized he and Summer were in love. After a lot of heartache, Kyle promised he would never hurt Summer again. He didn’t even hide the truth from Summer when he found out he’d fathered a child while he was living in New York.

Eventually, Summer and Kyle worked everything out, including dealing with the ever-present rivalry between their mothers. But, much to fans’ dismay, they left town together and got married offscreen. Recently, when both characters returned, the fans were finally treated to a real onscreen wedding when the couple renewed their vows.

Summer and Kyle have a large fan base that wants to see them happy. But will this marriage last?

Allison Lanier’s take on what’s to come for Summer and Kyle

During her interview with Soap Opera Digest, Lanier said:

“Summer and Kyle’s foundation is still very strong, even if their day-to-day is getting more difficult. Like any married couple, they are going to face adversities, it’s the way that they navigate through those conflicts that will define their relationship.” She added that she is curious to see where the writers take the story.

Lanier seems hopeful that the couple will make it, but also hints at trouble ahead. One thing is certain, it won’t be a boring year for these two.