Engaged for five months now, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz made a rare public appearance and did not hold back the PDA.

Lenny Kravitz received his Walk of Fame star yesterday in front of Capitol Records in Hollywood. This makes for 2,774th stars total on the Walk of Fame. Several special guests attended the “American Woman” singer’s March 12 ceremony, including longtime friend Denzel Washington, daughter Zoë Kravitz, and her fiancé Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Denzel Washington at the Walk of Fame ceremony | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lenny was flanked by couples at the ceremony. Denzel Washington and his wife of over 40 years, Pauletta Washington, sat to his left; Zoë and Tatum to his right. Lenny’s ex-wife and Zoë’s mom, Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet, did not attend.

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Lenny Kravitz at the Walk of Fame Star Ceremony | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

A couple for over two years now, Tatum and Zoë held hands and laughed as Washington and Lenny spoke. The Batman star wore a tight sky-blue tube top, black wrap skirt, choker, and cat-eye sunglasses. Tatum went monochromatic in a simple black sweater and black pants combo.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attend Lenny Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2024 | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

This was a rare public outing for Zoë and Tatum, who announced their engagement in October 2023. The pair first crossed paths for 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie. Both lent their voices to the hit family comedy. However, things didn’t begin to heat up until Zoë interviewed the Magic Mike star for a role in her directorial debut, Pussy Island (now titled Blink Twice ).

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz on March 12, 2024 | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tatum and Zoë both experienced divorces between 2019 and 2021. The Magic Mike actor was married to his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan from 2009–19. Zoë finalized her divorce from her husband of two years, actor Karl Glusman, in 2021. The Big Little Lies star got together with Tatum post-divorce, confirming their romance in August 2021.

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz at the Hollywood ceremony | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Zoë’s dad has embraced Tatum, often interacting together on social media and beyond. In 2021, Zoë tagged Lenny on Instagram and said, “You auditioning for MM3?” referring to Tatum’s hit stripper movie franchise.

Now engaged, Tatum and Zoë’s relationship “feels right,” according to Lenny. “I like [Channing] very much. [They] have something that’s naturally special,” the “Fly Away” singer told People. “They also do the work… That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s beautiful to watch.”

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Lenny Kravitz | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Zoe took to the Walk of Fame stage during the ceremony. The High Fidelity actor praised and roasted her dad, saying, “I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.” She commented on his style again, joking, “Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one.”

Channing Tatum takes a photo of (L-R) Steve Nissen, Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington, and Sibley Scoles | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

During the ceremony, Tatum jumped up from his seat to snap some photos. Lenny posed with Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Steve Nissen, Zoë, Denzel Washington, and TV host Sibley Scoles.

A father himself, Tatum understands the dad-daughter bond. He shares a 10-year-old, Everly, with Dewan. Since getting together with Tatum, Zoë has become close with Everly, occasionally being spotted in public together.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz in Hollywood, California | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Time will tell when Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz officially tie the knot. In the meantime, they seem to be thoroughly enjoying their engagement.