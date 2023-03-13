‘1000-lb Sisters’: Amy Slaton Thought Tammy’s Engagement Announcement Was a Joke

Tammy Slaton has some big news for her family in the upcoming episode of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters. But when the reality TV star reveals her surprise engagement to Caleb Willingham in the show’s March 14 episode, she doesn’t get the reaction she was hoping for from her sister Amy Slaton or the rest of her family.

Tammy Slaton’s family is stunned to learn that she’s engaged

The family is not thrilled to find out about Tammy's engagement. Don't miss the awkward tension when Tammy's drops the news on #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/WCaUhVUaU9 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 13, 2023

Tammy has only been dating Caleb for a few weeks. So, when it comes time to let her family know that she plans to marry her new boyfriend, she’s understandably somewhat apprehensive.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna react,” she says in a clip from the next episode of 1000-lb Sisters shared on Twitter. “But I really hope they’re gonna be happy for me. I’m nervous.”

Unfortunately, Tammy’s siblings aren’t exactly overjoyed when she shares her big news in a video call. Instead, their reaction is one of stunned surprise.

“Huh?” says Tammy’s sister Amanda.

“I mean, I saw on social media that you had a boyfriend but that was just a couple weeks ago,” she went on to say.

Amy Slaton is shocked her sister is marrying ‘a total stranger’

Amy Slaton from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Tammy’s sister Amy was so shocked by her sibling’s sudden engagement that she initially thought it was a prank.

“Like, what the f***?” she says in a confessional. “I honestly thought Tammy was joking. Because she wants to marry a total stranger.”

However, saying yes to a marriage proposal from a man she’s just met isn’t totally out of character for Tammy, her sister says.

“But then again, she’s always loved hard and loved fast,” Amy says. “There was this one guy she told him she loved him to an hour after they met.”

Amy goes on to throw some shade at her sister, implying that she’s acting like a lovestruck teen. “I used to be the same way, I ain’t gonna lie,” the 1000-lb Sisters star says of her past romances. “But I grew up.”

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star’s family worries she’s rushing into marriage

Tammy’s family gets another shock when she reveals more details about her upcoming wedding. Not only are she and Caleb engaged, but they intend to say ‘I do’ in just two weeks.

“Two weeks? Are you f***ing kidding me?” Amanda says in an interview. “Why rush into anything? There’s no need for that. I mean, I would definitely like to know your first, middle, and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name.”

Though it seems like Tammy’s family is raining on her parade, they do have reason to be concerned about their sister rushing into a relationship with a man she just met. She’s had toxic boyfriends in the past and they fear Caleb might be another guy who doesn’t have her best interest at heart.

“Tammy being in a bad relationship again is like going back into her old ways,” Amy told a producer in a 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 teaser (via YouTube).

“I don’t know what his intentions are,” Amanda says in the clip. “I have a lot of concerns.”

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

