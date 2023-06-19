Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' prequel, '1883,' is airing on the Paramount Network. Here's when fans can catch every episode on cable.

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe adore 1883, as it shows how the Dutton family made it to Montana and started their lives there after a grueling expedition. 1883 first aired on Paramount+, but now, every episode airs on the Paramount Network. Here’s the 1883 schedule for when episodes air on Paramount.

‘1883’ schedule on the Paramount Network

1883 tells the story of how the Dutton family found themselves in Montana. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, and they bring their kids across the Great Plains in search of a better life. Sadly, their daughter, Elsa Dutton, dies after getting shot with a dirty arrow. They settle where she’s buried.

1883 episodes 1 and 2 already aired on Paramount. The first two episodes of the season aired on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. Here’s the remainder of the 1883 schedule:

Episode 3, “River”, airs on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 4, “The Crossing”, airs on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 5, “The Fangs of Freedom”, airs on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 6, “Boring the Devil”, airs on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 7, “Lightning Yellow Hair”, airs on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 8, “The Weep of Surrender”, airs on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 9, “Racing Clouds”, airs on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 10, “This Is Not Your Heaven”, airs on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to every episode airing on Paramount, fans can still stream 1883 on Paramount+.

Is there an ‘1883’ Season 2?

Isabel May in ‘1883’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

While the new 1883 schedule for Paramount might give fans hope that another season is coming soon, they’ll be disappointed to learn that 1883 Season 2 isn’t in the works. While Paramount+ seemed to want another season of the series, Taylor Sheridan made it clear that the show wasn’t meant to have another season.

“I know they read the scripts, but they don’t read scripts, so when they read the last episode of 1883, I don’t think they digested what had just happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very beginning,” Sheridan told Deadline. “The story I heard is Bob Bakish watched it and said, ‘Wait a minute, she dies! They all die? What do we do in season 2?’ I said, there is no season two. They’re like, there better be a fu*king season 2 because we already picked it up. I’m sitting here going, guys, everyone is dead.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 and ‘1923’ Season 2 are experiencing production delays

1883 will have to hold Taylor Sheridan fans over as Yellowstone Season 5 and 1923 Season 2 experience production delays. While 1923 was supposed to begin filming in June 2023, production has completely halted on the project. It seems the Writers Guild of America strike has to do with the severe delay. At this point, it’s unclear when production will resume, but it will likely happen after the strike ends.

The latter half of Yellowstone Season 5 also hasn’t restarted filming. There are alleged issues with Kevin Costner rejoining the cast. Rumors suggest Costner can’t agree with production regarding his filming schedule, which is causing major issues. While fans hoped to see Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in the summer of 2023, the release date timeline certainly changed.

1883 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network

